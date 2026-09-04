Neurophet Appoints Leading U.S. Dementia Imaging Expert Dr. Ana M. Franceschi as Scientific Advisor

Dr. Franceschi currently serves as Director of Dementia Imaging and Director of Molecular Neuroimaging at Northwell Health, where she has led advances in brain MRI and PET imaging technologies

Neurophet aims to strengthen the clinical evidence for its key products and accelerate its expansion into the North American market, enhancing its global business competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced today that it has appointed Ana M. Franceschi, MD, PhD, a globally recognized expert in dementia imaging, as a scientific advisor.

Dr. Franceschi is a globally renowned expert with more than 20 years of experience spanning clinical practice, research, and hospital-based care in the field of neuroimaging. She is widely recognized for her expertise in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Franceschi currently serves as Director of Dementia Imaging and Director of Molecular Neuroimaging at Northwell Health, which operates an extensive healthcare network primarily across the New York metropolitan area. In this role, she has led advances in brain MRI and PET imaging technologies for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. She also serves as an associate professor of radiology at Lenox Hill Hospital, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Health at Hofstra/Northwell, where she has built extensive clinical expertise while continuing to conduct research in the field.

Dr. Franceschi is a key member of the Imaging Workgroup of ALZ-NET, which is sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association and operated and managed by the American College of Radiology (ACR). In addition, she serves as Chair of the ACR Neuroradiology Research Committee, Chair of the ACR Neuro Commission Dementia Committee, Secretary of the ISMRM PET/MRI Study Group, on the Board of Directors of the Brain Advisory Committee of the SNMMI, and on the leadership team of the ASNR Alzheimer Disease, ARIA and Dementia Study Group.

Through the appointment of Dr. Franceschi as a scientific advisor, Neurophet plans to expand the clinical applications of its brain imaging analysis technologies and leverage its global clinical network, particularly in North America, to broaden collaborations with leading medical institutions.

"Neurophet's AI-powered brain imaging analysis solutions have established global competitiveness in imaging analysis related to the prescription of Alzheimer's disease treatments," said Dr. Franceschi. "I look forward to actively contributing to the generation of meaningful clinical evidence for Neurophet's key products in real-world clinical settings."

"Dr. Franceschi is one of the world's leading experts in brain MRI and PET imaging analysis," said Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet. "With her appointment as a scientific advisor, we aim to strengthen our clinical competitiveness on a global scale and expand the foundation for our international business growth, particularly in the U.S. market."

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

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SOURCE Neurophet