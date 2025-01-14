Neurogen Biomarking Announces Collaboration with Linus Health Bringing Easy Access to Cutting-Edge Technology to Support Early Detection of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease

CHICAGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AlzheimersDisease--Neurogen Biomarking, the world’s first ecosystem for memory loss with end-to-end patient support and Linus Health, a digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people worldwide, finalized an agreement to integrate Linus Health’s scientifically-validated digital cognitive assessments into the Neurogen Biomarking ecosystem.









Neurogen empowers people with memory concerns to take charge of their cognitive health by offering the first comprehensive platform designed to enable early detection and care for Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The ecosystem integrates Linus Health’s advanced digital cognitive assessments, which identify high-risk individuals and determine their eligibility for further evaluation. This is followed by an easy-to-use at-home blood biomarker collection test that measures phosphorylated tau (p-tau) 217, a specific marker for Alzheimer’s disease pathology. The platform also provides streamlined telehealth appointments with board-certified neurologists, offering cognitive health education and actionable next steps for personalized care. The platform will be available commercially in Q1 2025 for anyone with eligible memory and thinking concerns.

“Neurogen Biomarking’s collaboration with Linus Health brings us one step closer to shifting the current standard of care paradigm for Alzheimer’s disease. By combining our technologies, we will be able to detect early indicators of AD five to eight years ahead of the current standard of care,” said Dr. Rany Aburashed, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Neurogen Biomarking. “Our driving force is to solve the issue of delayed detection and ultimately diagnosis by empowering patients in a scientifically and clinically controlled ecosystem while also guiding them every step of the way in their brain health journey.”

The Reimagined Neurogen Patient Journey

An estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2024. Additionally, up to 22 million Americans over the age of 65 have some type of memory or thinking deficit that remains undiagnosed. Patients with memory and thinking concerns often express them first to their primary care physician and then are referred to a neurologist – where wait times for an appointment often are as long as 15 months. The current standard of care typically delays diagnosis of AD by many years which for some patients is too late for medical interventions. Neurogen Biomarking’s ecosystem combines an easy-to-use at-home blood-based biomarker test collection kit with Linus Health’s digital cognitive assessments to flag high risk patients as early as possible and to support them directly with its team of board-certified neurologists via telehealth. All eligible patients will receive a personalized Brain Health Action Plan to help them make informed decisions about their care. Telehealth sessions with independent neurologists will also provide patients with personalized information, education and appropriate next steps, which may include ongoing in person clinical care or direction to clinical trials.

“Linus Health and Neurogen share a commitment to responsibly advancing access to cutting-edge technology and testing for individuals with memory and thinking concerns,” said David Bates, CEO and Co-Founder of Linus Health. “By combining scientifically-validated data insights and brain health recommendations with Neurogen’s at-home Blood Biomarker Test Collection Kit and care ecosystem, we aim to empower individuals and their loved ones with timely and accurate information. This proactive approach is critical now that new treatment options for early detection of MCI and dementia due to Alzheimer’s are becoming available.”

About Neurogen Biomarking

Neurogen Biomarking is dedicated to supporting early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. Founded by award-winning neurologist, Dr. Rany Aburashed and guided by world-renowned brain health experts, Neurogen is on a mission to empower anyone with thinking and memory concerns with the tools, education, and motivation needed to access advanced, personalized care of patients with Alzheimer’s disease – and a future with more in it. To learn more visit www.neurogenbiomarking.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people worldwide. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health’s digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

