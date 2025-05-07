Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2025

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in May.

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Gano and Vice-President of Investor Relations Todd Tushla will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11:20 AM Pacific Time in Las Vegas .

and Vice-President of Investor Relations will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on at in . Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy and Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich will present at the RBCCM Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time in New York .

The live webcasts can be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes U.S. FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

