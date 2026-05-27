Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2026

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that its executives will participate at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 46 th Annual Growth Stock Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 10:40 AM CT (11:40 AM ET) in Chicago









Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 10:40 AM CT (11:40 AM ET) in Chicago Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026. Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 9:20 AM ET in Miami

The webcasts can also be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, psychiatric, endocrine and immunological disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids,* as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For more than three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

The NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, NEUROCRINE, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-june-302782255.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.