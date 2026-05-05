NEUPATH HEALTH TO REPORT Q1 2026 RESULTS AND HOST INVESTOR WEBINAR

- NeuPath to report 2026 first quarter results on May 14th before markets open -

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NPTH--NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH), (“NeuPath” or the “Company”), operates one of Canada’s largest networks of community-based, multidisciplinary medical facilities focused on the assessment and treatment of chronic pain, musculoskeletal/back pain, sports medicine and other pain medical services markets, today announced that it will release its interim financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 before markets open on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Investors and stakeholders are invited to join a live webinar with Stephen Lemieux, NeuPath’s Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Zygouras, NeuPath’s Chief Financial Officer, for a detailed presentation and discussion of the Company’s results, operations and strategic outlook.

Event: Presentation and Q&A Webinar with NeuPath Health Inc. (NPTH)

Host: Martin Gagel, Radius Research

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017773081031/WN_wLQeZjp_T6euoXo8JedJOg

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked technology analyst. By registering for this webinar, you agree to receive email communications from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and from the presenting company (with unsubscribe). Your email will not be further shared. Martin Gagel and Market Radius Capital, Inc. are not registered or licensed to provide investment advice and may own shares in mentioned companies and are compensated by the Company for these services. Content is for information purposes only and is not advice or recommendations and may include incomplete or incorrect information. Investing entails a high degree of risk. This is a production of Market Radius Capital, Inc.

About NeuPath Health Inc.

NeuPath operates one of Canada’s largest networks of community-based, multidisciplinary medical facilities focused on the assessment and treatment of chronic pain, musculoskeletal/back pain, sports medicine and other pain medical services markets. NeuPath provides improved access to care and outcomes for patients by leveraging best-in-class treatments and delivering patient-centered multidisciplinary care. Working within Canada’s publicly funded healthcare system, NeuPath delivers insured medical services to help extend the appropriate care from hospitals into the community, which are complemented by select non-insured procedures to provide a comprehensive and coordinated treatment for patients. For additional information, please visit www.neupath.com.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations included in this news release include, among other things, adverse market conditions, risks associated with obtaining and maintaining the necessary governmental permits and licenses related to the business of the Company, increasing competition in the market and other risks generally inherent in the chronic pain, sports medicine, concussion and workplace health services markets. A comprehensive discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Zygouras

Chief Financial Officer

info@neupath.com

(905) 858-1368