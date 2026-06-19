SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Memento brings home $93M series A souvenir, picks up bispecific for eye diseases

June 19, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Purple hand holding fan of dollar bills against bright yellow background. stock photo

iStock, master1305

Memento’s lead asset is a bispecific antibody that blocks VEGF and activates Tie2. The biotech plans to test the candidate in retinal conditions such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Memento Medicines has bagged $93 million in series A proceeds, which the Boston biotech plans to funnel toward a newly licensed asset for retinal disorders.

In conjunction with the funding round, Memento struck up an exclusive deal with MabTics and Curacle, paying unspecified cash and equity upfront to gain worldwide rights to the investigational antibody MMT-205, which will now serve as Memento’s lead program, according to a Thursday afternoon release. The series A money will help bankroll investigational new drug–enabling studies for the asset, which are expected to start next year.

MMT-205 is designed to block the VEGF pathway and activate the Tie2 receptor simultaneously. Memento believes this mechanism can improve upon current eye disease monotherapies by beefing up the integrity of blood vessels in the retina through the Tie2 pathway.

The biotech plans to study MMT-205 for retinal conditions, such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), for which the asset “holds the potential to become a best-in-class biologic therapy,” CEO Naveen Daryani said in a prepared statement.

If clinical development pans out well for MMT-205, MabTics and Curacle could receive undisclosed R&D, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales if the molecule reaches the market.

Memento’s funding round was co-led by Forbion, RA Capital Management and Avego BioScience Capital. Sanofi Ventures and Samsara BioCapital participated in the raise.

Tumor with increased vascularisation
Opinion
The real potential of PD-(L)1×VEGF bispecifics may be outside lung cancer
PD-(L)1×VEGF bispecifics have emerged as a closely watched new class in immuno-oncology, with multiple candidates advancing through trials in lung cancer. But the potential of these drugs may be highest in cancers where angiogenesis and immune escape are tightly intertwined.
May 28, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Souro Chowdhury
Read more

The VEGF pathway is involved in the formation of new blood vessels, making it a popular target for biopharma. Recently, for instance, VEGF has seen renewed excitement from the cancer space, with companies leveraging bispecific antibodies that simultaneously block the PD-(L)1 checkpoint cascade.

Many of the industry’s biggest companies have earmarked hefty sums for this approach, including Bristol Myers Squibb’s up to $11 billion bet with BioNTech and Pfizer’s potential $6 billion gamble with 3SBio.

VEGF is similarly central to eye diseases. Many of the market’s biggest therapies target the pathway, including Bayer and Regeneron’s Eylea, an intravitreal injection approved for nAMD, DME, diabetic retinopathy and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The drug—alongside its high-dose version, also by Regeneron and Bayer—made nearly $4.4 billion in the U.S. last year.

Roche also has an anti-VEGF therapy in Vabysmo, which is indicated for nAMD, DME and RVO. Since its first approval in 2022, Vabysmo has become a strong competitor for the Eylea franchise and last year brought in $3.5 billion in U.S. sales.

Series A Funding
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IPO Initial Public Offering finance business concept. 3D render vector illustration of Trading on IPO Initial Public Offering, Business Startup and Stock Market Concept. Public offering share launch
IPO tracker
Cardio biotech Kardigan binds off $400M upsized IPO
June 18, 2026
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Editorial Team
German flags waving in the wind at famous Reichstag building, seat of the German Parliament (Deutscher Bundestag), on a sunny day with blue sky and clouds, central Berlin Mitte district, Germany.
Manufacturing
Moderna mulls deals to rescue German BioNTech plants from closure: report
June 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Businessman from darkness opens the door and sees light
Pancreatic cancer
Verastem deprioritizes pancreatic cancer work after ‘decent, but not great’ data shadowed by Revolution
June 18, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business negotiation, deal making or acquisition, merger vector concept. Two men shaking hands. Minimal design. Eps10 illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Biogen makes up to $1B immuno play with RayThera takeover
June 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac