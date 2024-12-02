Nervonik Completes First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Nerve Stimulation Technology for Chronic Pain Treatment

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervonik, a medical device startup company focusing on peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) for the treatment of chronic pain, has successfully completed the first-in-human clinical study. PNS is a rapidly growing therapy space for the multibillion-dollar chronic pain market. The Nervonik PNS device utilizes proprietary technology, originally developed in Dr. Aydin Babakhani’s laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles, to enhance therapy outcomes. Dr. Babakhani, who is also the founder and CEO of Nervonik, stated, “This clinical study marks a tremendous step forward for Nervonik to test our groundbreaking approach to treat chronic pain. This was a real team effort to engineer the system and then translate it to the clinic with world-class physicians and scientists.” Peripheral nerve stimulation is a therapy that involves applying highly controlled electrical currents to nerves in the body, which modulate pain signals and provide pain relief. Dr. Timothy Deer, President and CEO of The Spine and Nerve Centers of the Virginias, who was involved in the study, commented, “This work not only verified the preliminary safety and device performance of a new neurotechnology-based therapy but also extended hope to patients with chronic pain.” Jeff Kramer, PhD, who is Chief Scientific Officer of Nervonik with more than 20 years of neurotechnology-based therapy development, added, “The approach that we are taking to the treatment of chronic pain is founded in an understanding of how PNS affects the underlying neuroscience of chronic pain and helps us to better address approaches that can enhance the patient experience.” The study was conducted in Panama City, Panama, at the Punta Pacifica Hospital, affiliated with Johns Hopkins. Patients with chronic shoulder or knee pain were enrolled in the feasibility study. Small wires, called leads, were surgically implanted by Dr. Deer, utilizing fluoroscopy and ultrasound to target multiple nerves. The leads were then connected to miniaturized implantable pulse generators, which are wirelessly powered by a small, programmable, wearable device. The stimulation parameters were customized for each patient via a dedicated app to achieve optimal effectiveness. Dr. Ricardo Bermudez at Punta Pacifica, who was the principal investigator, commented, “We are thrilled to have been a part of this study with Nervonik to advance chronic pain therapies for patients around the world. It was very satisfying to see our patients doing well with this new PNS device.” The results from the study are being compiled and will be presented in early 2025.

SOURCE Nervonik Inc.