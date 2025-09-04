Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that the company will be webcasting its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025 in New York City and the Stifel Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum being held September 15-16, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 – webcast to be available at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time – link here









Annual Global Investment Conference on – webcast to be available at / – link Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on Monday, September 15, 2025 – webcast to be available at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time – link here

The presentations will be accessible via the webcast links above as well as on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow Nektar on LinkedIn.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics



628-895-0661

For Media:

Madelin Hawtin



LifeSci Communications



603-714-2638



mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

