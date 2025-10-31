SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in London

October 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that company management will be webcasting its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held November 17-20, 2025 in London.

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, November 20, 2025 – webcast to be available at 11:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time / 3:00 a.m. Pacific Time – link here

The fireside chat will be accessible via the webcast link above as well as on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conference, please reach out to your Jefferies representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis, one in alopecia areata, and in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit http://www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

857-205-4403

jpappas@lifescicomms.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-in-london-302600127.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Northern California Events
Nektar Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie