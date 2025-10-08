nChroma Bio Abstracts Accepted for The Liver Meeting® 2025 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AASLD--nChroma Bio (“nChroma”), a genetic medicines company advancing in vivo delivery of innovative cargoes to overcome the limitations of existing therapies, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts, including a poster of distinction, at the upcoming AASLD Liver Meeting®, taking place November 7 to 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

“At AASLD, we’re showcasing the rigorous standards applied to the design of our lead chronic hepatitis B program, CRMA-1001, that reflect nChroma Bio’s commitment to delivering an epigenetic silencing solution with the potential for greater efficacy at lower doses,” said Jenny Marlowe, PhD, Chief Development Officer of nChroma.

Poster of Distinction:

Title: Preclinical pharmacology and safety of CRMA-1001, a novel epigenetic editor for chronic hepatitis B that demonstrates HBV surface antigen loss in animal models via precise HBV DNA methylation

Presenter: Sarah Voytek, PhD

Session: Hepatitis B

Publication Number: 1118

Date & Time: November 7, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Additional Poster Presentations:

Title: Epigenetic editors targeting chronic Hepatitis B achieve HBV surface antigen loss with a single course of treatment in multiple HBV mouse models

Presenter: Glen Acosta, PhD

Session: Hepatitis B

Publication Number: 1262

Date & Time: November 7, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Title: Establishment of assay limits for differential gene expression and DNA methylation to characterize specificity of epigenetic editing

Presenter: Erica Hildebrand, PhD

Session: Genomics and Precision Medicine

Publication Number: 4304

Date & Time: November 10, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The abstracts are available on the conference website at https://www.aasld.org/sites/default/files/2025-10/HEP_82_S1-FINAL.pdf

Our Approach

Leveraging complementary scientific approaches to pair innovative cargo with target-appropriate in vivo delivery methods, nChroma Bio is taking a disease-first approach to design customized genetic medicines. nChroma’s lead program is a liver-directed, epigenetic silencer in development as a potential functional cure for chronic hepatitis B.

About nChroma Bio

nChroma Bio is a genetic medicines company committed to addressing the limitations of existing therapies through a disease-first approach. By combining programmable in vivo delivery and gene-regulating technologies, nChroma is designing optimal solutions to deliver precise, potent and durable treatments for patients with high unmet needs. nChroma’s lead candidate, CRMA-1001, is a near clinical-stage, liver-directed epigenetic therapy in development as a potential functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. Guided by a world-class team at the forefront of genetic medicine, founded by renowned pioneers in the field, and supported by top-tier investors, nChroma is redefining targeted in vivo genetic medicine with the initial goal of treating diseases affecting the liver, blood, and central nervous system. For more information, visit nChromaBio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

