SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

October 29, 2025 | 
8 min read

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule proteome analysis platform, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

  • Continued progress was made in processing Tau proteoform samples from collaborators in support of our goals of product validation and growing our publications. We expect to share this data at the upcoming World HUPO conference.
  • Further progress was made in the development of a new broadscale assay format, which is intended to support our forthcoming commercial launch in late 2026.
  • We expect to launch our early access program with Tau proteoforms in the first half of 2026.

“In Q3, Nautilus maintained disciplined execution and delivered meaningful progress across our platform, strategic collaborations, and operational initiatives—all aligned with our path toward commercialization in late 2026,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus Biotechnology. “Our near-term focus is on the successful launch of our early access program, beginning with Tau proteoforms in the first half of 2026 and expanding to broadscale capabilities later in the year. These milestones are critical steps toward enabling customers to experience the value of our technology and advancing toward full commercial availability.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 19% decrease compared to $19.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in operating expenses is attributable to operating efficiencies, lower development-related costs, and decreased salaries, related benefits and stock-based compensation.

Net loss was $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the net loss of $16.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $168.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nautilus will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results, business developments and outlook before market open on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 5:30 AM Pacific Time / 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations regarding operating expenses and cash runway; expectations with respect to any revenue timing or projections; expectations with respect to the development required for and the timing of the launch of Nautilus’ product platform and full commercial availability; the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on providing proteome or proteoform access, pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, expanding research horizons, and enabling scientific explorations and discovery; expectations regarding platform specifications required by potential customers and partners and the timeline for adoption of Nautilus’ platform by researchers; and the present and future capabilities and limitations of emerging proteomics technologies. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products, target markets, and other current and emerging proteomics technologies, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

Nautilus uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.nautilus.bio), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Therefore, Nautilus encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Nautilus to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio


Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
(in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $23,875  $27,646 
Short-term investments  107,552   102,247 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,898   2,933 
Total current assets  134,325   132,826 
Property and equipment, net  3,624   4,076 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  24,727   28,256 
Long-term investments  37,059   76,405 
Other long-term assets  1,180   1,180 
Total assets $200,915  $242,743 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $893  $987 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  3,880   2,548 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  4,209   4,097 
Total current liabilities  8,982   7,632 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  22,794   26,381 
Total liabilities  31,776   34,013 
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Preferred stock      
Common stock  13   13 
Additional paid-in capital  487,165   481,679 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  200   57 
Accumulated deficit  (318,239)  (273,019)
Total stockholders’ equity  169,139   208,730 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $200,915  $242,743 
         


Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Research and development $9,605  $12,288  $31,535  $37,654 
General and administrative  5,867   6,812   19,878   23,842 
Total operating expenses  15,472   19,100   51,413   61,496 
Other income (expense):        
Interest income  1,903   2,674   6,214   8,349 
Other expense  (5)  (20)  (21)  (39)
Total other income $1,898  $2,654  $6,193  $8,310 
Net loss $(13,574) $(16,446) $(45,220) $(53,186)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.11) $(0.13) $(0.36) $(0.42)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net                
loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  126,305,122   125,452,572   126,218,587   125,302,440 
                 


Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net loss $(45,220) $(53,186)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities    
Stock-based compensation expense  5,373   9,577 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets  3,529   3,257 
Depreciation  1,348   1,543 
Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on securities, net  (1,286)  (2,176)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Prepaid expenses and other assets  149   (26)
Accounts payable  (71)  (35)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  1,332   (729)
Operating lease liabilities  (3,475)  (3,061)
Net cash used in operating activities  (38,321)  (44,836)
Cash flows from investing activities    
Proceeds from maturities of securities  74,241   90,410 
Purchases of securities  (38,771)  (59,398)
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,033)  (1,868)
Net cash provided by investing activities  34,437   29,144 
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  26   415 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan  87   289 
Net cash provided by financing activities  113   704 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (3,771)  (14,988)
     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  28,648   20,399 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $24,877  $5,411 



Washington State Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A hand in a medical or laboratory glove holds a laboratory flask with coins with dollar sign. Investments in laboratory research and science. Concept of profit, making money, business. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Novartis CEO Says Trump’s Drug Pricing Deals Don’t Address Root Problem
October 28, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Earnings
BioMarin Abandons Gene Therapy Roctavian, Cuts Revenue Guidance as Voxzogo Faces Competitors
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Map with different syringes. Covid 19 and pandemic vaccination concept. Vector illustration
Earnings
Sanofi’s Legacy Vaccine Sales Decline As Americans Skip Flu Shots
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Earnings
MASH, Metsera Deals Send Analysts Marauding to Viking
October 23, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong