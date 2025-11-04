Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Successful Installation and Testing of its First Field Evaluation Unit at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

• Buck Institute’s deployment of Nautilus’ instrument generates tau proteoform data, providing external validation of the company’s next-generation single-molecule proteomics platform

• Joint research results show high reproducibility across sites and insight into novel tau biology, signaling a fundamental shift in how proteomics technology can advance human health and longevity

• Data presentation at the 2025 HUPO World Congress seminar “Redefining Proteomics with Single-Molecule Iterative Mapping” on November 10

SEATTLE and NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering single-molecule proteome analysis, and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging today announced the successful installation and testing of Nautilus’ first external field evaluation unit. Using the instrument for more than 6 months, researchers generated highly reproducible data from neurodegenerative disease samples prepared and acquired at the Buck Institute in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA.

The operation of Nautilus’ first instrument deployed at an external site marks a critical milestone in providing independent research labs with direct access to the company’s single-molecule proteomics platform, as well as in its acceleration of broader research and development efforts to investigate severe conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Nautilus and the Buck Institute’s ongoing collaboration is broadly focused on leveraging the Nautilus Proteome Analysis Platform to explore the role of tau proteoforms, the numerous functional variants of the Alzheimer’s-associated protein, in neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. Initial findings will be reported at the 2025 Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress and future joint publication efforts.

“We are pleased to unveil at HUPO World Congress powerful data produced through our ongoing collaboration with the Buck Institute and on Nautilus’ first-ever field evaluation unit,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “In a short amount of time, our teams have swiftly built a strong foundation for next-generation proteomics studies to uncover actionable new insights into disease pathology, fully driven by the Buck Institute’s world-class research capabilities and our instrument’s now-proven performance and ability to deliver reproducible results in real-world research settings. We are ecstatic that our close partners at the Buck Institute, Drs. Birgit Schilling and Lisa Ellerby, were the first to install, pilot, and utilize the Nautilus platform on their grounds – it is a testament to our rigorous approach to conducting and bringing high-caliber science into labs everywhere.”

The unit employs Nautilus’ Iterative Mapping approach and proprietary tau proteoform assay developed to quantify 768 proteoform groups, enabling the Buck Institute to apply to their samples high-resolution analysis of the protein modifications that most strongly influence disease progression. Their joint efforts demonstrated that the tau assay generates highly reproducible end-to-end platform data across sites and users and established the instrument’s qualification and readiness for broader research applications.

“The results we have already generated on the Nautilus single-molecule proteomics instrument demonstrate robust platform performance, which will enable quantitative characterization of disease-associated proteins in order to understand the complex biology of aging and neurodegeneration,” said Birgit Schilling, Ph.D., Professor and Director of the Mass Spectrometry Center at the Buck Institute. “Measuring tau proteoforms at this unprecedented level will vastly expand our knowledge and means to study mechanisms underlying Alzheimer's disease and related conditions. We look forward to further collaboration together exploring the potential of Nautilus’ core platform and accelerating the path to understanding complex disease biology.”

HUPO 2025 Presentation Details

Title: Redefining Proteomics with Single-Molecule Iterative Mapping

Date and Time: Monday, November 10, 2025, at 12:15 PM EDT

Location: Harbour C, Toronto

More information on the joint talk and Nautilus’ additional presentations can be found here.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

About the Buck Institute

Our success will ultimately change healthcare. At the Buck, we aim to end the threat of age related diseases for this and future generations by bringing together the most capable and passionate scientists from a broad range of disciplines to identify and impede the ways in which we age. An independent, nonprofit institution, our goal is to increase human healthspan, or the healthy years of life. Globally recognized as the pioneer and leader in efforts to target aging, the number one risk factor for serious diseases including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, cancer, macular degeneration, heart disease, and diabetes, the Buck wants to help people live better longer. Learn more at: https://buckinstitute.org.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations, expectations with respect to the timing of the commercial launch and applicability of Nautilus’ product platform in biological research, and the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on expanding research horizons, and enabling scientific explorations and discovery, and the present and future capabilities. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products, target markets, and other current and emerging proteomics technologies, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

Nautilus uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.nautilus.bio), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Therefore, Nautilus encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Nautilus to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Nautilus Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Nautilus Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio