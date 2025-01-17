Natera CEO Steve Chapman Recognized as a 2024 Top Healthcare Technology CEO and BioTechnology Innovator of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that its CEO, Steve Chapman, has been selected as one of the top healthcare technology CEOs for 2024, as determined by Healthcare Technology Report. Chapman was also named “BioTechnology Innovator of the Year” in 2024, in the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough. These recognitions highlight Chapman’s leadership at Natera, where he has served as CEO since Jan. 2019.









During Chapman’s 15-year tenure at Natera, the company has published more than 250 peer-reviewed papers and launched 20 products that have transformed patient care, including two of the fastest growing genetic tests of all time. The company’s suite of products includes the Signatera™ oncology test for molecular residual disease; the Prospera™ transplant assessment test; and the highly differentiated Panorama™ test serving patients in the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

“I want to congratulate every team member at Natera for their contributions in helping us achieve this award,” said Steve Chapman, CEO. “Innovation is core to our mission of transforming disease management for millions of patients worldwide, and we are honored to help individuals and families as they navigate some of life’s most important healthcare journeys.”

The annual awards program by Healthcare Technology Report features the top 50 CEOs at influential biotechnology and life sciences companies. These leaders have brought some of the most advanced healthcare solutions to market, leveraging keen business acumen while improving the patient care experience and outcomes.

BioTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe. The mission of the annual awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s top companies, solutions, and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

Steve Chapman: Biographical Information

Steve Chapman is the chief executive officer of Natera, a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing in oncology, women’s health, and organ health. He also serves on the company’s board of directors.

Chapman is a leading authority on the commercialization of genetic testing. Before his appointment as CEO in 2019, he held a number of other leadership positions at Natera including chief operating officer. Earlier in his career, he worked at Genzyme Genetics. He began his career as a researcher in the department of human genetics at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where he designed arrays identifying SNPs associated with multiple sclerosis.

Chapman has been a guest on CNBC and other shows and podcasts to share more about Natera’s impact on patient care in the field of personalized genetic testing and diagnostics. He is an author on multiple scientific papers.

Chapman graduated with honors and holds a B.S. in Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics from UCLA.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

