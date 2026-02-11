NashBio Announces Key Leadership Roles, Advancing Technological Enablement and Access to Real-World Data

NashBio appoints Technology Engineer Expert Wacey Richards to CTO and Real World Data Specialist Elizabeth Ann Stringer to COO.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nashville Biosciences LLC (NashBio), a leading real-world, multi-omics data company, today announced the appointment of Wacey Richards to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Elizabeth Ann Stringer to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“These two leaders have unparalleled expertise that will propel NashBio to the forefront of real-world omics innovation, firmly establishing us as an indispensable resource shaping the future of life sciences research and development,” said Leeland Ekstrom, PhD, co-founder, chief executive officer, and director of NashBio.

As NashBio’s CTO, Wacey Richards brings 25 years of experience in technology and engineering leadership, plus a proven track record of modernizing platforms, scaling high-performing technical teams, and delivering mission-critical systems in highly regulated and data-intensive environments. Richards’ career spans enterprise IT, cloud-native transformations, and advanced data platforms, with a consistent focus on turning complex technical challenges into practical, high-impact solutions. He previously served as NashBio’s VP of Engineering, leading the development of its Trusted Research Environment (TRE), and buildout of its cloud infrastructure and other supporting technologies.

Serving as COO, Elizabeth Ann Stringer, PhD, leads NashBio’s scientific, clinical, and product teams and oversees the tailoring of the company’s multi-modal datasets to meet customer needs and all post-sales delivery activity. Prior to joining NashBio, Dr. Stringer was the Chief Science & Clinical Officer of axialHealthcare. As a founding member, she helped grow the company to $20M in revenue and served as the subject matter expert in its developing and deploying of real world data products and managing its extensive network of scientific and clinical key opinion leaders (KOLs). Dr. Stringer previously served as NashBio’s Chief Scientific Officer and has led the company’s contributions to the Alliance for Genomic Discovery (AGD) initiative over the past 3 years.

“With these strong additions to our team, NashBio remains committed to making real-world data easier to use and providing access to larger datasets that enable a wider range of studies,” added Dr. Ekstrom. “They will continue to drive forward our embrace of enabling technologies and development of unique data products and advanced analytic tools.”

About Nashville Biosciences

Nashville Biosciences LLC (NashBio), a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), was created to make complex healthcare data easy to use for a wide range of life science research and development applications. Leveraging Vanderbilt University innovation, NashBio harnesses extensive real-world genomics and other longitudinal multi-modal datasets, along with powerful bioinformatics tools, to build and deliver a wide range of data products and services. NashBio works with clients in biotech, pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, and other life sciences domains to support their most critical use cases. We believe smarter data enables better outcomes for our clients and ultimately for patients. For more information, please visit NashBio.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on X.

