Nanox Announces Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Made progress deploying all components of the Nanox solution including Nanox.ARC and Nanox.AI

Expanded US sales and support staff a key component of global strategic growth plan

Management to host conference call and webcast Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 21, 2024 — NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and provided a business update.

Recent Highlights:

Generated $3.0 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Continued to expand the US sales and support teams, and made progress in deployment, with dozens of units deployed globally.

Growth of the Nanox.AI business continued apace, signing new distribution agreements with SpinexMedical, and extending our agreements with users such as: Corewell Health, Dandelion health and Oxford University Hospitals extending the use of the Nanox.AI solutions.

Multi-site clinical trial aimed at generating data supporting the clinical value of the Nanox.ARC is in progress at Beilinson hospital in Israel and in Ghana.

“I am more confident than ever in the future of Nanox as we accelerate the deployment of our Nanox.ARC and Nanox.AI technologies across the U.S. and international markets.” said Erez Meltzer, Nanox Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman. “The positive feedback from healthcare providers and patients underscores the transformative potential of our solutions across the healthcare continuum. On the regulatory front, we are working closely with the FDA on our application for full body scanning, and the European Union regulatory bodies to complete the CE Mark designation process. We believe securing these approvals will further solidify our position in the market, while significantly expanding our total addressable market. Coupled with our growing sales and support infrastructure we have established this past year, we are well-positioned to maintain our strong commercial momentum into 2025 and beyond.”

Financial results for three months ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 (the “reported period”), the Company reported a net loss of $13.6 million, compared to a net loss of $21.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (which is referred as the “comparable period”), representing a decrease of $7.8 million. The decrease was largely due to a decrease of $7.4 million in expenses related to the impairment of Goodwill which were recorded in the comparable period.

The Company reported revenue of $3.0 million in the reported period, compared to $2.5 million in the comparable period. During the reported period, the Company generated revenue through teleradiology services, the sales of its Imaging devices and services and the sale of its AI solutions.

The Company’s gross loss during the reported period totaled $2.8 million (gross loss margin of 93%) on a GAAP basis, as compared to $1.7 million (gross loss margin of 67%) in the comparable period. Non-GAAP gross loss for the reported period was $0.2 million (gross loss margin of approximately 6%), as compared to Non-GAAP gross profit of $0.9 million (gross profit margin of approximately 37%) in the comparable period.

The Company’s revenue from teleradiology services for the reported period was $2.6 million, compared to revenue of $2.2 million in the comparable period. The increase in the Company’s revenue from teleradiology services was mainly attributable to customer retention and increased volume of the Company’s reading services during the weekdays shifts.

The Company’s GAAP gross profit from teleradiology services for the reported period was $0.3 million (gross profit margin of approximately 13%), compared to $0.2 million (gross profit margin of approximately 11%) in the comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit of the Company’s teleradiology services for the reported period was $0.9 million (gross profit margin of approximately 35%) compared to gross profit of $0.8 million (gross profit margin of approximately 36%) in the comparable period.

During the reported period the Company generated revenue through the sales and deployment of its imaging systems which amounted to $29 thousand for the reported period, with a gross loss of $1.5 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis compared to revenue of $99 thousand with a gross profit of $36 thousand (gross profit margin of approximately 37%) on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis in the comparable period. The revenue stems from the sale and deployment of our 2D systems in Africa and our Nanox.ARC systems in the U.S.

The Company’s revenue from its AI solutions for the reported period was $0.4 million with a gross loss of $1.6 million on a GAAP basis, compared to revenue of $141 thousand with a gross loss of $1.9 million in the comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit of the Company’s AI solutions for the reported period was $0.4 million, compared to $0.1 million in the comparable period.

Research and development expenses, net, for the reported period were $4.7 million, compared to $6.0 million in the comparable period, reflecting a decrease of $1.3 million. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease of $0.3 million in salaries and wages and a decrease of $0.4 million in share-based compensation and $0.6 million in expenses related to our research and development activities.

Sales and marketing expenses for the reported period were $0.9 million compared to $1.1 in the comparable period.

General and administrative expenses for the reported period were $5.7 million, compared to $5.0 million in the comparable period. The increase of $0.7 million was mainly due to an increase of $0.5 million in share-based compensation, increase in our legal expenses in the amount of $0.5 million which was offset by a decrease in the cost of the directors’ and officers’ liability insurance premium in the amount of $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares for the reported period was $8.7 million, compared to $9.4 million in the comparable period. The decrease of $0.7 million was mainly due to a decrease in non-GAAP operating expenses of $1.8 which was offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in our non-GAAP gross profit.

Non-GAAP gross loss for the reported period was $0.2 million, compared to a Non-GAAP gross profit of $0.9 million in the comparable period. Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net for the reported period, were $4.0 million, compared to $4.9 million in the comparable period. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the reported period were $0.6 million, compared to $0.9 million in the comparable period. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the reported and comparable periods were $4.5 million.

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures above is mainly attributable to amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, change in contingent earnout liability, impairment of Goodwill, expenses related to an offering and legal fees in connection with the class-action litigation and the SEC investigation. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the three- and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2024, and 2023 is provided in the financial results that are part of this press release.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September, 30, 2024, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents, restricted deposits and marketable securities of $57.1 million, compared to $82.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease of $25.7 million during the reported period was primarily due to negative cash flow from operations of $26.1 million.

Other Assets

As of September 30, 2024 the Company had property and equipment of $44.7 million, compared to $42.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

As of September, 30, 2024, the Company had intangible assets of $72.6 million compared to $80.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was attributable to the periodic amortization of intangible assets in the amount of $8.0 million.

Shareholders’ Equity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately 58.5 million shares outstanding. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately 57.8 million shares outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Tuesday, November 21, 2024 @ 8:30am ET

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Nanox website under Events and Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can register online to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Nanox:

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and novel digital source. Nanox’s vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI for smarter diagnostics and maintaining a clinically-driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI – an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; Nanox.CLOUD – a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance its better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to continue to develop of the Nanox imaging system; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox imaging system and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, including the continuation and escalation of the military conflicts in Israel and current war between Israel and Hamas; (x) the costs incurred with respect to and the outcome of litigation Nanox is currently subject to and any similar or other claims and potential litigation it may be subject to in the future; and (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), including non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for (as applicable) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses,impairment of Goodwill, change in contingent earnout liability and legal fees in connection with class-action litigation and the SEC investigation. The Company’s management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s performance. The Company provides these non-GAAP measures of the Company’s performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered measures of the Company’s liquidity. A reconciliation of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 U.S. Dollars in thousands Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 38,193 56,377 Restricted deposit 46 46 Marketable securities 18,517 26,006 Accounts receivables net of allowance for credit losses of $55 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 1,492 1,484 Inventories 1,032 2,356 Prepaid expenses 230 1,274 Other current assets 930 1,092 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 60,440 88,635 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted deposit 330 327 Property and equipment, net 44,657 42,343 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,961 4,573 Intangible assets 72,648 80,607 Other non-current assets 1,905 2,163 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 123,501 130,013 TOTAL ASSETS 183,941 218,648 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loan 3,410 3,490 Accounts payable 1,331 3,303 Accrued expenses 3,300 3,920 Deferred revenue 297 543 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 737 861 Other current liabilities 3,953 3,407 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,028 15,524 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Non-current operating lease liabilities 3,661 4,045 Deferred tax liability 2,670 2,953 Other long-term liabilities 695 612 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,026 7,610 TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,054 23,134 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 3) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share 100,000,000 authorized at September 30, 2024 and December 31 2023,58,521,934 and 57,778,628 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 167 165 Additional paid-in capital 523,396 515,887 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 12 (305 ) Accumulated deficit (359,688 ) (320,233 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 163,887 195,514 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 183,941 218,648 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE 8,283 7,508 3,031 2,479 COST OF REVENUE 16,002 12,384 5,843 4,141 GROSS LOSS (7,719 ) (4,876 ) (2,812 ) (1,662 ) OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development, net 14,781 19,237 4,749 6,038 Sales and marketing 2,521 3,134 887 1,146 General and administrative 16,669 20,481 5,711 5,047 Goodwill impairment - 7,420 - 7,420 Change in contingent earnout liability - (4,506 ) - 17 Other expenses (income), net 81 1,260 (20 ) 663 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 34,052 47,026 11,327 20,331 OPERATING LOSS (41,771 ) (51,902 ) (14,139 ) (21,993 ) REALIZED INCOME (LOSS) FROM SALE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES 2 (178 ) 2 - FINANCIAL INCOME, net 2,050 1,292 404 511 OPERATING LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (39,719 ) (50,788 ) (13,733 ) (21,482 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 264 260 94 79 NET LOSS (39,455 ) (50,528 ) (13,639 ) (21,403 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (0.68 ) (0.90 ) (0.23 ) (0.37 ) Weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 58,182 55,900 58,624 57,148 Comprehensive Loss: Net Loss (39,455 ) (50,528 ) (13,639 ) (21,403 ) Other comprehensive loss: Reclassification of net income (losses) realized in income statement 2 (178 ) 2 (178 ) Unrealized gain from available for-sale securities 315 1,506 62 545 Total comprehensive loss (39,138 ) (49,200 ) (13,575 ) (21,036 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Ordinary shares Additional Accumulated

other Number of

shares Amount paid-in

capital comprehensive

loss Accumulated

deficit Total BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2024 57,778,628 165 515,887 (305 ) (320,233 ) 195,514 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 743,306 2 1,664 - - 1,666 Share-based compensation - - 5,845 - - 5,845 Unrealized gain from marketable securities - - - 317 - 317 Net loss for the period - - - - (39,455 ) (39,455 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 58,521,934 167 523,396 12 (359,688 ) 163,887

Accumulated Ordinary shares Additional other Number of paid-in comprehensive Accumulated shares Amount capital deficit deficit Total U.S. Dollars in thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023 55,094,237 158 477,953 (1,974 ) (259,457 ) 216,680 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses ** 2,142,858 6 27,133 - - 27,139 Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 224,938 * 870 - - 870 Issuance of ordinary shares under settlement agreement with former shareholders of USARAD Holding Inc. 255,392 1 1,560 - - 1,561 Other comprehensive gain - - - 1,328 - 1,328 Share-based compensation - - 4,981 - - 4,981 Net loss for the period - - - - (50,528 ) (50,528 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 57,717,425 165 512,497 (646 ) (309,985 ) 202,031 * Less than $1. ** Issuance expenses totaled to $2,861

Accumulated Ordinary shares Additional other Number of paid-in comprehensive Accumulated shares Amount capital deficit deficit Total U.S. Dollars in thousands BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2024 58,497,123 167 521,069 (52 ) (346,049 ) 175,135 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 24,811 * 60 - - 60 Other comprehensive gain - - - 64 - 64 Share-based compensation - - 2,267 - - 2,267 Net loss for the period - - - - (13,639 ) (13,639 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 58,521,934 167 523,396 12 (359,688 ) 163,887 * Less than $1.

Accumulated Ordinary shares Additional other Number of paid-in comprehensive Accumulated shares Amount capital deficit deficit Total U.S. Dollars in thousands BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2023 55,559,767 159 482,971 (1,013 ) (288,582 ) 193,535 Changes during the period: Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses ** 2,142,858 6 27,133 - - 27,139 Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 14,800 * 275 - - 275 Other comprehensive gain - - - 367 - 367 Share-based compensation - - 2,118 - - 2,118 Net loss for the period - - - - (21,403 ) (21,403 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 57,717,425 165 512,497 (646 ) (309,985 ) 202,031 * Less than $1. ** Issuance expenses totaled to $2,861 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss for the period (39,455 ) (50,528 ) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 5,845 4,981 Amortization of intangible assets 7,959 7,959 Impairment of Goodwill - 7,420 Exchange rate differentials (108 ) (228 ) Change in contingent earnout liability - (4,506 ) Depreciation 839 753 Deferred tax liability, net (283 ) (283 ) Realized loss (income) from sale of marketable securities (2 ) 178 Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (113 ) 717 Impairment of property and equipment 116 883 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivable (8 ) (186 ) Inventories (140 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,206 2,395 Other non-current assets 183 38 Accounts payable (1,972 ) (1,378 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 104 (15 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (74 ) (477 ) Deferred Revenue (246 ) (63 ) Other long-term liabilities 83 77 Net cash used in operating activities (26,066 ) (32,263 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (1,730 ) (2,775 ) Purchase of marketable securities (33,017 ) - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 40,938 35,112 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 822 Net cash provided by investing activities 6,191 33,159 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment due to settlement of contingent earnout liabilities - (790 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses - 27,139 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options 1,666 870 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 1,666 27,219 EFFECT OF CHANGES IN EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS 25 93 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS (18,184 ) 28,208 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 56,377 38,529 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 38,193 66,737 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES INVOLVING CASH FLOWS Cash paid for interest 106 99 Cash paid for income taxes 51 22 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS - Ordinary shares issued in connection with earnout liability - 1,561 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of use assets - 2,495 RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS: Cash and cash equivalents 38,193 66,384 Restricted cash equivalents - 353 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 38,193 66,737 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data))

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with GAAP. The Company uses information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, Non-GAAP other expenses (income) and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for (as applicable) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, impairment of Goodwill, change in contingent earnout liability, expenses related to an offering and legal fees in connection with the class-action litigation and the SEC investigation. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the one-off or non-cash impact of the above reconciling items (as applicable) adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares and Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share (U.S. dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares 39,455 50,528 13,639 21,403 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less (Add): Class-action litigation and SEC investigation 76 4,203 - (214 ) Less: Amortization of intangible assets 7,959 7,959 2,653 2,653 Less: Impairment of goodwill - 7,420 7,420 Less: Offering expenses 420 - - - Less (Add): Change in the fair value of earn out liabilities’ obligation - (4,506 ) - 17 Less: accrual in connection with the estimated settlement of the SEC investigation - 650 - - Less: Share-based compensation 5,845 4,981 2,267 2,118 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares 25,155 29,821 8,719 9,409 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE 0.43 0.53 0.15 0.16 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES (in thousands) 58,182 55,900 58,624 57,148

Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue to Non-GAAP cost of revenue (U.S. dollars in thousands)

GAAP cost of revenue 16,002 12,384 5,843 4,141 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 7,668 7,668 2,556 2,556 Share-based compensation 173 41 61 13 Non-GAAP cost of revenue 8,161 4,675 3,226 1,572

Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss to Non-GAAP gross profit (U.S. dollars in thousands)

GAAP gross loss (7,719 ) (4,876 ) (2,812 ) (1,662 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 7,668 7,668 2,556 2,556 Share-based compensation 173 41 61 13 Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) 122 2,833 (195 ) 907

Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss margin to Non-GAAP gross profit margin (in percentage of revenue)

GAAP gross loss margin (93 )% (65 )% (93 )% (67 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 92 % 102 % 85 % 103 % Share-based compensation 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin 1 % 38 % (6 )% 37 %

Reconciliation of GAAP research and development, expenses to Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net (U.S. dollars in thousands)

GAAP research and development expenses, net 14,781 19,237 4,749 6,038 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 2,039 2,893 723 1,158 Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net 12,742 16,344 4,026 4,880

Reconciliation of GAAP sales and marketing expenses to Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)

GAAP sales and marketing expenses 2,521 3,134 887 1,146 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 291 291 97 97 Share-based compensation 572 334 222 149 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 1,658 2,509 568 900

Reconciliation of GAAP general and administrative expenses to Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)

GAAP general and administrative expenses 16,669 20,481 5,711 5,047 Non-GAAP adjustments: Class-action litigation and SEC investigation 76 4,203 - (214 ) Offering expenses 420 - - - Share-based compensation 3,061 1,713 1,261 798 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 13,112 14,565 4,450 4,463

Reconciliation of GAAP other expenses to Non-GAAP other expenses (income) (U.S. dollars in thousands)

GAAP other expenses (income) 81 1,260 (20 ) 663 Non-GAAP adjustments: Accrual in connection with the estimated settlement of the SEC investigation - 650 - - Non-GAAP other expenses (income) 81 610 (20 ) 663

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Mike Cavanaugh ICR Healthcare mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com