SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nanobiotix to Participate in Investor Conferences in November 2026

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - NASDAQ: NBTX - the “Company”), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering nanotherapeutic approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer and other major diseases, announced today that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Presentation Time: 8:30am ET / 1:30pm GMT
Location: London (UK)
Presenters: Laurent Levy, Chief Executive Officer and Arnd Christ, Chief Financial Officer

UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Location: London (UK)

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Nanobiotix 
Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com
Investor Relations Department
Joanne Choi
VP, Investor Relations (US)
joanne.choi@nanobiotix.com

Ricky Bhajun
Director, Investor Relations (EU)
+33 (0) 79 97 29 99
investors@nanobiotix.com

 
Media Relations 

France – HARDY
Caroline Hardy
+33 06 70 33 49 50
carolinehardy@outlook.fr
Global – uncapped
Becky Lauer
+1 (646) 286-0057
uncappednanobiotix@uncappedcommunications.com		 

Attachment


Europe Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
businessman who successfully reached his goal through a shortcut
Earnings
Moderna enjoys stable vaccine sales thanks to global COVID uptake
November 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo collage artwork minimal picture of hand pouring tea retro cup isolated creative background.
Funding
T-time: British biotech pours $133M into the pot for bispecifics
November 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view
Job Trends
U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage. Motivated, confident team go over light background with abstract object, red arrows. Concept of business development, teamwork, startup, finance, career.
Job Trends
Biopharma cuts at manufacturing plants expected to affect 4,000+
October 29, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel