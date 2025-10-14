Nabla Bio Signs Second Takeda Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Design of Protein Therapeutics

Nabla to receive upfront and research cost payments in double-digit millions and eligible to receive success-based payments that may exceed $1 billion

Multi-year partnership deploys Nabla Bio’s AI design and human-relevant wet-lab capabilities broadly across Takeda’s early-stage development programs

New collaboration builds on success of first engagement as well as step-change improvements to Nabla Bio’s JAM foundation model

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nabla Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering de novo therapeutics design with generative AI, today announced a new, multi-year research collaboration with Takeda.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nabla Bio will receive double-digit millions in upfront and research cost payments and is eligible to receive success-based payments that may exceed $1 billion in total.

This second collaboration will deploy Nabla Bio’s proprietary biomolecular design platform, Joint Atomic Model (JAM), across Takeda’s early-stage development programs. This new collaboration will include, but is not limited to, de novo design of antibodies in parallel for multiple targets, multispecifics, challenging targets, and other custom therapeutics.

“Since 2022, we’ve collaborated with Takeda to push the boundaries of next-generation biologics discovery,” said Surge Biswas, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Nabla Bio. “This second collaboration builds on the success of our first program and reflects our shared conviction that de novo design and AI-driven optimization, powered by foundation models like JAM, can unlock entirely new therapeutic spaces and accelerate the development of new medicines at a scale and speed not seen before.”

“At Takeda, we are accelerating drug development by leveraging the latest advances in AI,” said Chris Arendt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Takeda. “Building upon the success of our first engagement with Nabla Bio, this collaboration applies their cutting-edge AI and wet lab to help us design and optimize protein therapeutics for applications across our therapeutic areas.”

Nabla Bio is founded on the tight integration of generative AI and human-relevant in vitro and in vivo testing. To date, JAM has shown double-digit success rates in de novo design across a wide range of targets, including generating picomolar binders to difficult target classes like G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) in a true zero-shot setting. Coupled with direct-to-function testing, JAM has delivered functional antibodies such as GPCR agonists and complex biologics, like multispecifics and receptor decoys. Nabla’s AI designed therapeutics demonstrate exceptional preclinical properties, including function, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and low immunogenicity in non-human primates.

About Nabla Bio

Nabla Bio is building the world's most advanced AI platform for therapeutics discovery and development. The company uses de novo design and human-relevant, functional screening to rapidly develop antibodies and other protein therapeutics against a wide range of targets and applications. Nabla Bio has active collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical partners. For more information, visit www.nabla.bio.

