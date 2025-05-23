Mythic Therapeutics to Present Compelling Efficacy Data from Phase 1 KisMET-01 Study Supporting Best-in-Class Potential of Investigational cMET ADC, MYTX-011, in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Full data as of April 24, 2025, to be released on Saturday, May 31, 2025

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mythic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers, will present data from its Phase 1 KisMET-01 study evaluating its investigational cMET-targeting ADC, MYTX-011, in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The presentation, which includes an updated data cut as of April 24, 2025, is the first disclosure of efficacy data for MYTX-011, demonstrating meaningful anti-tumor activity in cMET+ NSCLC across cMET levels, histologies, and actionable genetic alterations.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: MYTX-011, a cMET-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with previously treated, advanced NSCLC: Updated dose escalation results in the phase 1 KisMET-01 study.

Presenter: Rebecca Heist, M.D., M.P.H., Medical Oncologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cancer Center

Format: Poster Session

Session Name: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Session Date and Time: Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 1:30 – 4:30 PM CDT

Poster Board Number: 93

Abstract Number: 8613

About KisMET-01

KisMET-01 (NCT05652868) is a multicenter, first-in-human Phase 1 study of MYTX-011 in patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. The study is comprised of two parts: dose escalation (Part 1) in patients with NSCLC of any histology of cMET expression with cMET analyzed whenever tumor tissue is available, followed by dose expansion (Part 2) in cMET-positive (cMET+) patients selected by immunohistochemistry (Ventana SP44). cMET levels are defined as high (≥50% tumor cells with 3+ staining), intermediate (≥25% and <50% with 3+ staining), low (≥25% with 2+ staining, excluding high and intermediate), and ultra-low (≥75% excluding high, intermediate, and low).

About MYTX-011

MYTX-011 is an investigational cMET-targeting ADC, which leverages Mythic’s innovative FateControl™ technology. FateControl™ ADCs are pH engineered to unbind their target after internalization, intended to improve both tumor uptake and drug exposure for improved safety, tolerability and efficacy. MYTX-011 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KisMET-01 clinical trial, a first-in-human, open-label, multi-center, dose escalation and dose expansion study enrolling patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic NSCLC (NCT05652868).

About Mythic Therapeutics

Mythic Therapeutics is a product-platform company developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to exhibit unparalleled therapeutic index and efficacy. The Company’s FateControl™ technology aims to enhance ADC uptake in targeted tissues by manipulating the fate of the ADC within the cell, thereby expanding the diseases and patient profiles that could be treated with Mythic’s ADCs. The company’s major investors include Venrock, Viking Global Investors, and First Round Capital.

For more information, visit: www.mythictx.com

