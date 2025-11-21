MyOme Launches First Integrated Polygenic Risk Score for Prostate Cancer to Advance Early Detection and Personalized Prevention

New whole-genome test uncovers hidden genetic risk beyond traditional screening, empowering earlier and more precise care for millions of men.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme, a leading clinical whole-genome testing and polygenic risk modeling (PRS) company, today announced the launch of its Prostate Cancer Integrated Polygenic Risk Score™ (iPRS) test — a groundbreaking test designed to identify men at elevated genetic risk for prostate cancer, empowering earlier detection and personalized prevention.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), approximately 60% of prostate cancer risk is driven by heritable factors, many of which can now be identified through advanced genomic modeling.¹ While a small proportion of men carry variants in single-genes known to increase the risk of developing prostate cancer, such as BRCA2 or HOXB13, up to 95% of prostate cancer cases occur in men without a known single gene variant but who may still harbor polygenic risk detectable by MyOme's iPRS™ test.²

The Prostate Cancer iPRS test integrates data from ~7 million genetic markers with established clinical risk factors to provide individualized 10-year and lifetime risk assessments, offering a more complete and actionable understanding of prostate cancer risk.

"The Prostate Cancer iPRS test elevates risk assessment in men's health," said Dr. Akash Kumar, co-founder of MyOme. "By integrating genome sequencing with clinical risk factors, we can more precisely identify men at substantially increased risk and enable earlier screening and prevention strategies to ultimately improve outcomes."

Polygenic Risk Scores Transform Prostate Cancer Detection



Today, physicians have limited and imperfect tools to assess prostate cancer risk. PSA, the most common screening test, has well-known specificity challenges—up to three-quarters of elevated PSA results are false positives—leading to unnecessary imaging, biopsies, and patient anxiety. Because of these limitations, most guidelines emphasize shared decision-making around screening. There is a clear need for additional, evidence-based tools that can more accurately stratify risk and support these conversations.

A growing body of evidence demonstrates that polygenic risk scores can meaningfully improve prostate cancer detection and risk stratification. In a meta-analysis involving over 520,000 men, those in the top decile of PRS had a 3–4× higher risk of developing prostate cancer than average-risk men.³

In the BARCODE1 trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2025, men in the top 10% of a prostate cancer PRS underwent MRI and biopsy regardless of PSA level.⁴ Among them, 40% were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 55% of those cancers were clinically significant. Notably, 72% of these high-risk cases would have been missed by traditional PSA/MRI screening, underscoring the power of PRS-guided screening to uncover cancers earlier.⁴

In MyOme's internal validation, 8.6% of men with no family history were identified as high risk by iPRS and had a threefold higher incidence of prostate cancer compared to the non-risk group.³ The Prostate Cancer iPRS test was validated across more than 140,000 middle-aged and older men (40-75), from ancestrally diverse cohorts, demonstrating robust cross-ancestry performance and equitable risk prediction.

By combining genomic and clinical factors, the iPRS test enables a personalized approach to screening and prevention, guiding decisions around earlier PSA testing, MRI imaging, or preventive interventions based on individualized risk.

Advancing Proactive, Personalized Men's Health



The Prostate Cancer iPRS test is available for men aged 30–75 years who have no personal history of prostate cancer and no pathogenic variants in known prostate cancer-associated genes (e.g. BRCA1, BRCA2, HOXB13). Results are delivered through MyOme's secure portal and should be interpreted by a clinician in the context of clinical and family history, with genetic counseling available as needed.

The Prostate Cancer iPRS test joins MyOme's growing suite of Proactive Health offerings, which also include:

Single-Gene Risk™: Detects rare, high-impact variants associated with inherited diseases.

Medication Response™: Identifies genetic variants that influence how individuals metabolize common medications.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) iPRS™: Personalized genetic risk assessment for heart attack and coronary events.

Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) iPRS™: Combines genetic and clinical data to refine diabetes risk stratification.

Breast Cancer iPRS™: Provides individualized lifetime breast cancer risk estimates to inform screening and prevention.

Together, these tests empower individuals and clinicians to move beyond reactive medicine toward precision prevention—reducing disease burden through early insight and proactive care.

About MyOme

MyOme is a clinical whole genome analysis platform company helping families understand their risk for inherited diseases. As a leader in polygenic risk modeling, MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome to deliver actionable insights for lifelong health. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), MyOme is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.



For more information, please visit www.myome.com .

References

