MustGrow Announces Market Awareness Services and Investor Relations Agreements

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "" or "") announces the following market awareness services and investor relations agreements to increase visibility and awareness to MustGrow. Disclosure is made in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "").MustGrow has entered into a media services agreement with Market One Media Group Inc. ("") dated January 13, 2026 (the ""). Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, is a multiplatform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video, and digital media. Their media messages are distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels, including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.Pursuant to the terms of the Market One Agreement, the Company has engaged Market One for a term of 12 months. Market One will provide services to the Company, including editorial and video, to be included on the Company's website and social media profiles. The Company will pay Market One a cash fee of $70,000 plus goods and services tax for the services provided. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Market One will not receive common shares in the capital of the Company or options as compensation. Furthermore, Market One and the Company are arm's length parties, and, at the time of the Market One Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company. The Company will review and approve all materials prepared by third parties before their release. The services provided under the Market One Agreement may be considered investor relations or promotional activities under TSXV Policy 3.4.MustGrow has entered into a paid for market research agreement with GBC AG ("") dated January 28, 2026 (the "") for German and European investors, pursuant to which GBC will receive cash compensation of EUR 40,000 per year for a 24-month term. Any content created by GBC will be distributed by way of sponsored content and social media. The GBC Agreement does not include any performance-based compensation and does not constitute an endorsement of the Company's securities. GBC will not receive common shares in the capital of the Company or options as compensation. Furthermore, GBC and the Company are arm's length parties, and, at the time of the GBC Agreement, neither GBC nor any of its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company. The Company will review and approve all materials prepared by third parties before their release. The services provided under the GBC Agreement may be considered investor relations or promotional activities under TSXV Policy 3.4.MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSante, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 110 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 63.0 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 76.7 million shares on a fully diluted basis.For further details, please visitCorey Giasson Director & CEOPhone: +1-306-668-2652Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.To view the source version of this press release, please visit