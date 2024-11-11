Mural Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass. and DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

1x1 meetings with Caroline Loew, Ph.D., CEO, Vicki Goodman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Adam Cutler, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Tuesday, November 19-Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat with Caroline Loew, Ph.D., CEO, Vicki Goodman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and Adam Cutler, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.muraloncology.com/.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential, and reach, of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma reading out in the first half of 2025. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

