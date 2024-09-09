MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to host a Capital Markets Update

on Wednesday, September 11

ZUG, Switzerland, September 9, 2024 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG (“MoonLake”; Nasdaq: MLTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies for inflammatory diseases, will host a Capital Markets Update for investors and analysts live from New York on Wednesday, September 11 from 2024, from 9:00 – 10:30 EST/06:00 – 08:30 PST/14:00 – 16:30 CET

The event will provide business updates from MoonLake’s CEO Jorge Santos da Silva, CSO Kristian Reich and CFO Matthias Bodenstedt and include details on the Phase 3 programs for our investigational Nanobody® sonelokimab (SLK) in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

In addition, MoonLake will provide pipeline updates and details on additional catalysts for the 2024-2026 period, including for trials in new indications such as the Phase 2 trials of SLK in palmo-plantar pustulosis (PPP).

The Company will share views on the market opportunities featuring insights from recent data analyses, competitor performance and strategic imperatives for the Company. A presentation on our financials will also be included.

A Q&A session involving all speakers will follow the presentations.

Please register for the webcast online here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ncvrwcf8

Further details will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website.

-Ends-

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody® for the treatment of inflammatory disease, to revolutionize outcomes for patients. Sonelokimab inhibits IL-17A and IL-17F by inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers that drive inflammation. The company’s focus is on inflammatory diseases with a major unmet need, including hidradenitis suppurativa and psoriatic arthritis – conditions affecting millions of people worldwide with a large need for improved treatment options. MoonLake was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Further information is available at www.moonlaketx.com.

About Sonelokimab

Sonelokimab (M1095) is an investigational ~40 kDa humanized Nanobody® consisting of three VHH domains covalently linked by flexible glycine-serine spacers. With two domains, sonelokimab selectively binds with high affinity to IL-17A and IL-17F, thereby inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers. A third central domain binds to human albumin, facilitating further enrichment of sonelokimab at sites of inflammatory edema.

Sonelokimab is being assessed in two lead indications, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and psoriatic arthritis (PSA), and the Company is pursuing other indications in dermatology and rheumatology.

For HS, sonelokimab is being assessed in two Phase 3 trials, VELA-1 and VELA-2 following the successful outcome of MoonLake’s end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA and as well as positive feedback from its interactions with the EMA announced in February 2024. In October 2023, the full dataset from the Phase 2 MIRA trial at 24 weeks (NCT05322473) showed that maintenance treatment with sonelokimab led to further improvements in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical

Response (HiSCR)75 which is a higher measure of clinical response versus the HiSCR50 measure used in other clinical trials, setting a landmark milestone and other clinically relevant outcomes. Prior to this, in June 2023, topline results of the MIRA trial at 12 weeks showed that the trial met its primary endpoint, HiSCR75.

For PsA, Phase 3 initiation is anticipated in Q4 2024 following the announcement in March 2024 of the full dataset from the global Phase 2 ARGO trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the Nanobody® sonelokimab over 24 weeks in patients with active PsA. Significant improvements were observed across all key outcomes, including approximately 60% of patients treated with sonelokimab achieving an ACR50 response at week 24. This followed the positive top-line results in November 2023, where the trial met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant greater proportion of patients treated with either sonelokimab 60mg or 120mg (with induction) achieving an American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 50 response compared to those on placebo at week 12. All key secondary endpoints in the trial were met for the 60mg and 120mg doses with induction.

A Phase 2 trial is expected to be initiated in palmo-plantar pustulosis (PPP), a debilitating disease affecting a significant number of patients. In addition, a Phase 3 trial is expected to initiate in adolescent HS, a disease that typically begins at this early stage of a patient’s life, and also the period in which irreversible damage and inflammatory remission is most critical.

Sonelokimab will also be assessed for seronegative spondyloarthritis with a Phase 2 trial in radiographic and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) expected to start in 2024. The trials will feature an innovative design complementing traditional clinical outcomes with modern imaging techniques.

Sonelokimab has also been assessed in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial (NCT03384745) in 313 patients with moderate-to-severe plaque-type psoriasis. High threshold clinical responses (Investigator’s Global Assessment Score 0 or 1, and Psoriasis Area and Severity Index 90/100) were observed in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque-type psoriasis. Sonelokimab was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to the active control, secukinumab (Papp KA, et al. Lancet. 2021; 397:1564-1575).

In an earlier Phase 1 trial in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque-type psoriasis, sonelokimab has been shown to decrease (to normal skin levels) the cutaneous gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (Svecova D. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2019;81:196–203).

About Nanobodies®

Nanobodies® represent a new generation of antibody-derived targeted therapies. They consist of one or more domains based on the small antigen-binding variable regions of heavy-chain-only antibodies (VHH). Nanobodies® have a number of potential advantages over traditional antibodies, including their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, resistance to temperature changes, ease of manufacturing, and their ability to be designed into multivalent therapeutic molecules with bespoke target combinations.

The terms Nanobody® and Nanobodies® are trademarks of Ablynx, a Sanofi company.

CONTACT

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Investors

Carla Bretes, Director IR & BD

Matthias Bodenstedt, CFO

ir@moonlaketx.com

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Media

Patricia Sousa, Director Corporate Affairs

media@moonlaketx.com

ICR Consilium

Mary-Jane Elliott, Ashley Tapp, Namrata Taak

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

MoonLake@consilium-comms.com