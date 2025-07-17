MOMA Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial for MOMA-341, a Highly Potent and Selective Werner Helicase Inhibitor

- First-in-human study of MOMA-341 focuses on advanced or metastatic solid tumors with high microsatellite instability -

- MOMA-341 is a highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class oral covalent Werner helicase inhibitor with a novel chemical scaffold identified via the KNOMATIC™ platform -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOMA Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of precision therapeutics, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and tolerability of MOMA-341, a potent and selective Werner helicase inhibitor with a novel chemical scaffold.

MOMA-341 is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy or immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors that exhibit high microsatellite instability (MSI-H) and/or DNA mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR), including colorectal, gastric and endometrial cancers. The fact that Werner helicase is required for survival of MSI-H/dMMR tumor cells makes it a promising emerging drug target. MOMA anticipates an initial readout of monotherapy data in mid-2026.

“We are proud to enter the clinic for the second time in less than a year, with initial readouts for both MOMA-341 and MOMA-313, our novel Polθ helicase inhibitor, expected in early-to- mid 2026,” said Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of MOMA. “Given that MOMA-341’s novel chemical scaffold confers excellent target coverage, we are eager to evaluate its best-in-class potential for patients through this Phase 1 study.”

About the MOMA-341 Phase 1 Trial

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a global multi-center, open-label dose escalation and dose optimization study (NCT06974110) designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary clinical activity of MOMA-341 as an orally administered single agent or combination therapy with either the chemotherapy agent irinotecan or immunotherapy. Adult participants must have unresectable advanced or metastatic microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) or DNA mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) solid tumors.

About the KNOMATIC™ platform

MOMA-341 and MOMA-313, were discovered and developed through the application of MOMA’s KNOMATIC platform. The KNOMATIC platform integrates deep structural insights, advanced hit-finding technologies and computation-enabled lead optimization to accelerate discovery of novel therapeutics targeting families of highly dynamic proteins, such as ATPases and GTPases.

About MOMA Therapeutics

MOMA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, next-generation precision medicine company dedicated to targeting highly dynamic proteins that underlie human disease via a small molecule approach, utilizing its proprietary KNOMATIC™ platform. The platform was designed to exploit key vulnerabilities inherent to all dynamic proteins, namely their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing on genetically validated targets with high translation potential, MOMA is rapidly advancing its pipeline toward responses in the clinic. MOMA has existing discovery partnerships with Roche and Bayer, as well as a wholly owned discovery pipeline. For more information on MOMA, go to www.momatx.com.

