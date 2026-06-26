Molecular Instruments Advances Automated Multiplex Tissue Research with HCR™ Gold IF on the BOND RX Research Staining Instrument

Leveraging trusted automation from Leica Biosystems, the new offering helps researchers move from tissue sample to biological insight faster through more flexible, higher-plex immunofluorescence

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Molecular Instruments® (MI), founded by the inventor of HCR™ technology, today announced the release of HCR™ Gold IF on the BOND RX research staining instrument from Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions. This offering expands access to automated multiplex immunofluorescence workflows that help researchers move from tissue sample to biological insight faster and with greater flexibility.

HCR™ Gold IF enables flexible multiplex protein detection using off-the-shelf primary antibodies on the BOND RX stainer, an established automation platform. The assay supports the use of multiple primary antibodies from the same host species and isotype without stripping workflows, custom antibody conjugations, or reliance on predetermined panels—giving researchers a more practical path to higher-plex analysis without disrupting established workflows.

Powered by the HCR™ HiFi Encoder, the assay enables higher-plex protein analysis while preserving existing antibody portfolios and prior validation work. With encoding completed in minutes at room temperature, the protocol integrates readily into the BOND RX platform’s routine workflows with minimal added hands-on time.

“The HCR™ HiFi Encoder was developed to remove longstanding constraints in immunofluorescence,” said Dr. Harry Choi, CEO at Molecular Instruments. “By bringing HCR™ Gold IF to the automation of the BOND RX platform, researchers can pursue flexible multiplex protein detection using the primary antibodies they already trust, while gaining the throughput, consistency, and walkaway convenience of an established automated staining platform. Together with the team at Leica Biosystems, we’re making higher-plex IF more practical, reproducible, and accessible for research teams working with valuable tissue samples.”

This release supports research teams seeking higher throughput, greater flexibility, and more reproducible multiplex protein detection across spatial biology and translational research applications. It also reflects MI’s broader vision for HCR™-powered imaging approaches that help scientists generate richer biological insight from valuable samples.

“Researchers are seeking scalable, reproducible approaches to multiplex immunofluorescence that fit seamlessly into existing workflows,” said Karan Arora, Senior Vice President of Advanced Assays, AI, and Pharma Partnerships at Leica Biosystems. “Bringing HCR™ Gold IF to the BOND RX platform enables expanded multiplex analysis on a trusted automation system designed for consistency and throughput, helping researchers generate more reliable insights from valuable tissue specimens.”

HCR™ Gold IF is part of MI’s growing portfolio of HCR™ imaging solutions spanning discovery, translational research, and drug development.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About MI

Molecular Instruments® (www.molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR™ imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company’s mission of ‘Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives’ is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary. Learn more at www.leicabiosystems.com.

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