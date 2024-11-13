Moderna Tops BioSpace’s Best Places to Work Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it was ranked the number one large employer in BioSpace‘s 2025 Best Places to Work report based on the Company’s reputation and commitment to innovation.

“We are honored to be recognized by BioSpace as the most desirable large employer in the life sciences industry for the fourth year in a row,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “I am proud of the company we are building and the investments we have made in our team. We remain focused on creating an environment where employees can have meaningful careers, and where curiosity, purpose and innovation drive our mission for patients.”

Moderna is aiming to deliver multiple products in the next few years, an effort that requires a highly skilled and adaptable workforce. The Company has continued to invest in learning opportunities and digital technology to accelerate innovation, such as Moderna’s AI Academy and AI-powered tools. The BioSpace recognition comes shortly after Moderna was ranked in Science and Science Careers’ 2024 Top Employers Survey for the tenth consecutive year.

“By integrating people, culture and AI, we are building a highly innovative workforce,” said Tracey Franklin, Chief People and Digital Technology Officer of Moderna. “Our people remain as bold and relentless as ever, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare to deliver life-changing medicines. I look forward to what we will accomplish next.”

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work opened in June 2024. Voting was conducted in August 2024. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by more than 3,000 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

To view the complete list of BioSpace‘s 2025 Best Places to Work, visit: https://www.biospace.com/best-places-to-work

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna’s ability to deliver multiple products in the next few years. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Moderna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

###

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Head of Global Media Relations

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com