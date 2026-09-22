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Moderna Announces Late-Breaking Data to be Presented at ESMO Congress 2026

September 21, 2026 | 
2 min read

Phase 3 data for intismeran autogene in the adjuvant treatment of patients with resected stage IIB-IV melanoma selected for presentation at a Presidential Symposium

Moderna to host an investor event via webcast on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 PM CEST / 1:00 PM EDT

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that three abstracts on intismeran autogene, an investigational mRNA-based individualized neoantigen therapy, have been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, which will be held October 23-27 in Madrid, Spain.

The presentation details are as follows:

Presidential Symposium:

  • LBA1- INTerpath-001: Phase 3 study of the mRNA-based individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) intismeran autogene (intismeran) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) vs pembro alone for adjuvant treatment of resected stage IIB-IV melanoma (MEL)
    Session Type/Title: Presidential Symposium
    Date & Time: Saturday, October 24, 4:30 PM CEST / 10:30 AM EDT
    Presenter: Georgina V. Long (Sydney, Australia, NSW)

Poster Presentations:

  • Abstract 3151P: Adjuvant intismeran autogene plus FOLFIRINOX in resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: results from a phase I study
    Session Type/Title: Poster - Pancreatic cancer
    Date & Time: Sunday, October 25, 12:00-12:45 PM CET
    Presenter: David J. Pinato (London, United Kingdom)
  • Abstract 2550TiP: INTerpath-014: A Phase 3 Study of Adjuvant Intismeran Autogene (Intismeran) Plus Subcutaneous Pembrolizumab (Pembro SC) or Intismeran Monotherapy vs Placebo in Completely Resected High-Risk Stage I NSCLC
    Session Type/Title: Poster - NSCLC, early stage
    Date & Time: Monday, October 26, 12:00-12:45 PM CET
    Presenter: Charu Aggarwal (Philadelphia, United States of America)

Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

Moderna Investor Event

Moderna will host a live webcast on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 PM CEST / 1:00 PM EDT. The webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley
Vice President, Global Head of Communications
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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