AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced that members of management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Event: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1783629&tp_key=efbad274e1

A live and archived version of the presentation will be available via the News & Events page of the investor section of Mobia Medical’s website.

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company’s Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

Investor Relations Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group, LLC

investors@mobia.com

Media Inquiries Contact

Terri Clevenger

tclevenger@waterhousebrands.com