MitoRx Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments as it Reveals Obesity Programme

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MitoRx Therapeutics (MitoRx), a platform biotechnology company developing novel mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics in obesity-related disorders and myopathies announces the appointment of experienced pharma business development executive Dr. David Holbrook as an independent Non-Executive Director (NED), and world-renowned diabetologist and clinical triallist, Professor Rury Holman, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), as MitoRx initiates its obesity programme.



Dr. David Holbrook brings a wealth of experience to the MitoRx board with a background spanning global business development at leading companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Roche, and extensive experience as a board director for more than 20 technology-focused companies. He’s also a physician with long-term experience in healthcare venture capital in operating, leadership, and board roles at LifeArc, MTI, Cambridge Enterprise and RYSE Asset Management. David is a versatile strategic leader with current roles including NED and Chair of Audit Committee at Frontier IP plc, NED and Chair of Audit and Renumeration Committees at Oxford BioDynamics plc, and Fund Advisor for RYSE Asset Management. His expertise will strengthen MitoRx’s efforts as the company advances its mitochondriotropic therapeutic pipeline to address obesity and other degenerative diseases.

Dr. David Holbrook, new independent NED at MitoRx, said: “I am excited about the prospects for MitoRx’s mitochondriotropic small molecule platform. I am particularly pleased to join the company at a time when having in vivo efficacy in several indications for the world’s first mitochondrial sulfide-donors, the focus moves toward clinical candidate selection.”

Professor Rury Holman is a globally recognized authority on diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases. He joins the MitoRx SAB to share his expertise as the company reveals its obesity programme. As an Emeritus Professor of Diabetic Medicine at the University of Oxford and former Director of the University of Oxford Diabetes Trials Unit, he has led groundbreaking clinical research in diabetes management and cardiometabolic diseases. His accolades, including the ADA Harold Rifkin Award for Distinguished International Service, the Diabetes UK Robert Turner Award for Research Impact and the 2024 ADA Banting Medal for Scientific Achievement, underscore his significant contributions. Rury’s scientific insight will be instrumental as MitoRx pioneers new approaches targeting mitochondria in obesity, aiming to develop innovative therapies that address the underlying mechanisms of metabolic diseases.

MitoRx is advancing its first-in-class mitochondriotropic platform focused on myopathies and is now applying it to obesity offering a small molecule anti-obesogenic which is also muscle protective.

Dr. Jon Rees, Chief Executive Officer of MitoRx, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dr. David Holbrook and Professor Rury Holman to MitoRx. David’s deep strategic healthcare knowledge and board experience, coupled with Rury’s unparalleled expertise in metabolic diseases, will be invaluable as we initiate our obesity programme. We’re looking forward to revealing data from this programme soon. These appointments underscore our commitment to advancing novel therapies that target mitochondria and drive meaningful clinical outcomes.”

About MitoRx Therapeutics

At MitoRx our mission is to become the leading global developer of medicines arresting the progression of degenerative diseases driven by mitochondrial dysfunction. We are a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing our first-in-class first-in-target, mitochondriotropic therapeutics in obesity-related indications and myopathies.

Located in Harwell, Oxford, we have raised £5.4m seed financing from investors including the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund, the Fink Family Office, Oxford Technology Management, Empirical Ventures, Wren Capital, Longevitytech.fund, as well as angel investors. MitoRx was spun out of the University of Exeter in Q4 2021.

For more information visit our website at www.mitorxtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.