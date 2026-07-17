Mirador Therapeutics Expands Precision Immunology Portfolio with Exclusive License to KP-301, a Long-Acting Anti-C5a Antibody

Agreement with Kira Pharmaceuticals for exclusive license to KP-301 extends Mirador’s precision medicine strategy into inflammatory vascular disease, with an initial focus on ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV)

KP-301 is engineered to inhibit C5a/C5aR-mediated inflammation through an antibody modality with a potentially differentiated safety and dosing profile

Mirador intends to initiate a Phase 1 study of KP-301 by year-end 2026 and a Phase 2 AAV study in the first half of 2027, with potential for expansion into additional inflammatory disease indications

The addition of KP-301 reflects a Mirador360™-driven approach to building a broad I&I portfolio, with multiple clinical readouts anticipated by year-end 2027

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirador Therapeutics, Inc. (Mirador), a clinical-stage precision medicine company developing next-generation therapies for immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Kira Pharmaceuticals (Kira) for KP-301, a potentially long-acting, sweeping anti-C5a antibody designed to inhibit C5a/C5aR-mediated inflammation, and other related intellectual property. The agreement expands Mirador’s precision immunology portfolio into inflammatory vascular disease, a therapeutic area with validated biology and significant unmet need.

The C5a/C5aR axis is clinically and commercially validated in ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), a serious autoimmune condition characterized by inflammation and destruction of small blood vessels. While C5aR inhibition has demonstrated meaningful clinical benefit and commercial adoption in AAV, there remains a need for effective next-generation therapies with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Mirador believes KP-301’s antibody modality is well positioned to help address that need.

“Our strategy is disciplined: We take on big problems in I&I and pair each program with the modality most likely to succeed for patients. KP-301 is a textbook example of that thesis,” said Mark C. McKenna, Chairman and CEO of Mirador. “The biology of complement-driven vascular inflammation is well established, yet significant unmet need remains. KP-301 gives us the opportunity to deliver the benefit of C5a signaling inhibition through a differentiated, long-acting antibody, and it expands our portfolio into inflammatory vascular disease, where the science, the modality and the unmet need clearly align.”

KP-301 is designed to enable durable target coverage and infrequent administration in chronic complement-mediated disease. KP-301 is engineered as a long-acting, potent and selective C5a blocker that incorporates next-generation pH-dependent target binding and antibody recycling to overcome target burden that would otherwise limit the dosing interval. This “sweeping” mechanism is intended to enable sustained C5a signaling inhibition at low, infrequent dosing suited to chronic treatment.

Mirador plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of KP-301 by year-end 2026 and a Phase 2 AAV study in the first half of 2027, and to pursue monotherapy and combination expansion into additional inflammatory disease indications.

The addition of KP-301 is enabled by the same disciplined, precision-driven approach that guides Mirador’s broader pipeline. The company’s Mirador360™ (M360) precision development engine leverages more than 2.5 million molecular profiles across immune-mediated diseases to support target validation, patient stratification and indication prioritization, facilitating therapeutic development with greater speed and a higher probability of success.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mirador receives exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize KP-301 across all indications. Kira will receive $12 million upon signing and is eligible to receive development and sales milestone payments.

About Mirador Therapeutics

Mirador is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on developing first- and/or best-in-class next-generation therapeutics for immunology and inflammation. The company’s Mirador360™ precision development engine leverages the latest advances in human genetics and data science to rapidly deliver new precision medicines for patients living with immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Mirador has raised over $650 million from leading life sciences investors and is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit us at www.miradortx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media:

Josie Butler

1AB

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Investors:

Richard Lepke

Executive Director, Investor Relations

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