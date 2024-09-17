Mirador Therapeutics Appoints Gregg Gilbert as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirador Therapeutics, Inc., a next-generation precision medicine company focused on developing first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics for immunology and inflammation (I&I), today announced the appointment of Gregg Gilbert as chief financial officer. Mr. Gilbert brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in biopharma equity research analysis and investment banking to the role.









“Since launching earlier this year with over $400 million in capital, the Mirador team has been focused on rapidly building out a diversified portfolio of transformational precision therapies for I&I. We are thrilled to welcome Gregg at this critical point in our company’s trajectory,” said Mark C. McKenna, Chairman and CEO of Mirador. “Gregg’s impressive Wall Street experience bridges corporate and investor perspectives, and will be invaluable to guiding our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Gilbert joins Mirador from Bank of America Securities, where he served as a managing director in the healthcare investment banking group and advised life sciences companies of all development stages on capital-raising strategies, mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he had a long and successful career as a leading equity research analyst and trusted advisor to institutional investors across the biopharma sector. Mr. Gilbert spent more than 15 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was selected for Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team more than ten times. He was also a managing director in equity research at Deutsche Bank and at Truist Securities, and started his career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

“Mirador is on an extraordinary path to creating value for shareholders and, ultimately, millions of people who are living with immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases,” commented Mr. Gilbert. “I am humbled to join this exceptionally talented and collaborative team as CFO, and look forward to making a meaningful impact as we work to deliver the next wave of precision medicines in I&I.”

About Mirador Therapeutics

Mirador is a next-generation precision medicine company focused on developing first-in-class or best-in-class precision medicines for immunology and inflammation. Mirador aims to revolutionize precision medicine with its proprietary Mirador360TM development engine that leverages cutting-edge biology, multi-modal data and advanced analytics to rapidly advance new medicines for patients living with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Launched in 2024, Mirador has raised over $400 million from leading life sciences investors and is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit us at www.miradortx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

