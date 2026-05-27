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Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that management will be participating in the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 2-4, 2026.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time:7:35am EDT
FormatCorporate Presentation
Webcast Link


A live webcast of this presentation can also be accessed on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedInTwitter and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


Pennsylvania Events Healthcare
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