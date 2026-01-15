MindWalk Validates Platform Precision with Breakthrough Discovery Targeting Pathogenic TDP-43 in Neurodegenerative Disease

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindWalk Holdings Corp. (“MindWalk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFT) today announced the discovery and validation of monoclonal antibodies and intrabodies that selectively target misfolded, pathogenic TDP-43, a disease-driving protein implicated in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and certain forms of Alzheimer’s disease.

The work demonstrates MindWalk’s ability to discriminate with structural precision between toxic protein conformations and their healthy counterparts, a long-standing challenge in neurodegenerative drug development. By defining the disease-driving structural state and anchoring it in bio-native wet-lab validation, the Company is resolving both the structural and functional logic of neurodegeneration and converting that understanding into selective, evidence-linked biological assets.

“This discovery validates our platform strategy,” said Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer of MindWalk. “We are identifying disease-defining protein states and translating that insight into selective, validated assets with traceable biological evidence behind them.”

Beyond the specific biology, the study provides external validation of MindWalk’s platform capabilities in a client-driven setting and reinforces the Company’s position as a trusted discovery partner for complex neurodegenerative programs.

The full scientific study, Rational Generation of Monoclonal Antibodies and Intrabodies Selective for Pathogenic TDP-43, is available on bioRxiv (DOI: 10.1101/2025.06.10.658846).

About MindWalk

MindWalk is a Bio-Native AI company transforming drug discovery and development. Powered by its patented HYFT® technology and LensAI™ platform, MindWalk unifies sequence, structure, function, and literature into a single computational language and closes the loop with a fully integrated wet-lab. The platform enables rapid epitope mapping, de novo molecular design, in silico vaccine exploration, and population-scale biologics analytics to convert insight into validated candidates with speed and precision.

