MindImmune Appoints Thomas Prod’homme, Ph.D., as Vice President, Preclinical Development

Accomplished immunologist brings 15 years of experience in preclinical development, translational biology and drug discovery

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindImmune Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroinflammation and Alzheimer’s disease, has appointed Thomas Prod’homme, Ph.D., as Vice President, Preclinical Development. Dr. Prod’homme will lead cross-disciplinary preclinical strategy for MindImmune’s pipeline, including its monoclonal antibody candidate MITI-101, designed to prevent the recruitment of neuroinflammatory innate immune cells from the periphery into the brain where they cause damage to brain cells underlying disease. His responsibilities include guiding candidate selection and advancing preclinical studies including CMC, drug safety evaluation and translational biomarkers to support clinical development.





“We couldn’t be more pleased that Thomas has joined the MindImmune team at this critical point in our growth,” said Stevin Zorn, Ph.D., co-founder, President and CEO of MindImmune. “Thomas’s deep experience in translational medicine and immunology, and success in spearheading the filing of multiple IND applications and implementing clinical biomarker strategies will certainly add great value to the advancement of our lead program, MITI-101.”

Dr. Prod’homme is a scientific leader with a 15-year history in drug discovery in both the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. He has demonstrated success in building and leading preclinical and translational research infrastructures and regulatory submissions. Importantly, Dr. Prod’homme has spearheaded the successful filing of multiple IND applications and has authored over 20 scientific publications. Prior to MindImmune, Dr. Prod’homme held various positions of growing responsibilities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including, most recently, Head of Translational Research at Mirai Bio and Myeloid Therapeutics. Dr. Prod’homme received his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Immunology, from the Université René Descartes in Paris and conducted postdoctoral fellowship studies in the Department of Neurology at University of California San Francisco.

Dr. Prod’homme commented, “Joining the MindImmune team is a great opportunity for me to contribute to the company’s growth and to work alongside its founders who share a collective vision to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders related to neuroinflammation. I look forward to bringing my expertise to advancing MITI-101 and starting IND-enabling work this year.”

About MindImmune Therapeutics

MindImmune Therapeutics is a venture-backed biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases by targeting neuroinflammation. Founded in collaboration with the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, MindImmune is advancing a bold scientific approach to halt the harmful recruitment of immune cells from the bloodstream into the brain. Its lead program, MITI-101, aims to intercept the immune response in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders- offering the potential for a transformative breakthrough in the treatment of these devastating conditions.

Since June 2022, MindImmune has raised financing of $19.4 million. Investors participating include Dolby Family Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), Gates Frontier Holdings, Foundation for a Better World, Trend Venture, RightHill Ventures, Slater Technology Fund and several private investors.

Currently, MindImmune is planning a new financing round seeking investors to advance MITI-101 into clinical development including an early read on efficacy in Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: www.mindimmune.com.

Contacts



Media Contact

Danielle Duchene

Inizio Evoke Comms

Danielle.duchene@inizioevoke.com