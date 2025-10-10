Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Etripamil at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that it will present a poster presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, to be held November 7-10th in New Orleans, Louisiana. Data to be presented describe the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of self-administered etripamil by patients with episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.

AHA 2025 Presentation Details:

Poster Presentation Title: Combined Efficacy, Safety, and Test Dose Tolerability of Etripamil for Acute Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) Across Multiple Clinical Trials Presenter: James Ip, M.D., Associate Professor and Director of Cardiac Pacing and Implantable Devices, Division of Cardiology, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital Date and time: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 AM CST

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone recently submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for etripamil for treatment of an abnormal heart rhythm, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT.

