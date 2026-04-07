Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference to take place April 13 - 16, 2026.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on April 13th at 3:45 PM EDT. The webcast will be available to watch here and there will be a replay for approximately 90 days on the News & Events section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.

If you are interested in meeting with the Milestone team during the conference, please contact your Needham representative.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST™ (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com