Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Data Presentations at Upcoming Cardiology Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that data and program updates for CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray for its approved PSVT indication and on etripamil nasal spray for an investigational indication will be presented at three upcoming cardiovascular medical meetings:

Presentation Details

Cardiology Advanced Practice Providers (CAPP) National Conference

Title: Minimal Blood Pressure Effects of Intranasal Etripamil for PSVT Presenter: Adriane Atkins, ND, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Day/Time: Thursday, October 22, 6:45 pm CT Location: Hyatt Regency Dallas, Dallas, TX Title: A Multicenter, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study of Etripamil in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation and Rapid Ventricular Rate: ReVeRA-301 Trial Design Presenter: Rachel Swearingen, PharmD, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Day/Time: Thursday, October 22, 6:45 pm CT Location: Hyatt Regency Dallas, Dallas, TX





Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026

Title: Combined Efficacy, Safety, and Test Dose Tolerability of Etripamil for Acute PSVT Across Multiple Clinical Trials Presenter: David Bharucha, MD, Ph.D., FACC, Chief Medical Officer, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Day/Time: Monday, November 2, 12:00 pm PT Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026

Title: Use of Etripamil in the RAPID Study for Recurrent PSVT After Prior Ablation Presenter: David Bharucha, MD, Ph.D., FACC, Chief Medical Officer, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Day/Time: Saturday, November 7, 12:50 pm CT Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL

About CARDAMYST

CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. It is a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray designed as a self-administered rapid response therapy for patients, thereby bypassing the need for immediate medical oversight. The product is intended to provide health care providers with a new treatment option to enable on-demand care and patient self-management. This portable treatment may provide patients with active management and a greater sense of control over their condition. CARDAMYST is well studied with a robust clinical trial program that includes a completed Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of PSVT. Currently, etripamil is in Phase 2 development for treatment of PSVT in pediatric patients and Phase 3 development for control of acute atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR) in adults. For more information, please visit CARDAMYST.com.

U.S. FDA Indication

CARDAMYST is indicated for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR CARDAMYST (etripamil)

What is CARDAMYST?

CARDAMYST is a prescription medicine used to help restore normal sinus heart rhythm in adults who have symptoms of sudden episodes of fast heartbeat called paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

It is not known if CARDAMYST is safe and effective in children.

Do not use CARDAMYST if you:

are allergic to CARDAMYST or any of its ingredients. See the Patient Information for a complete list of ingredients in CARDAMYST.

have limitations in activities due to heart failure (moderate to severe heart failure).

have Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, Lown-Ganong-Levine syndrome, or an abnormal heart rhythm pattern called pre-excitation (delta wave) on an electrocardiogram (ECG).

have sick sinus syndrome without a permanent pacemaker.

have second degree or higher atrioventricular (AV) block.



Before using CARDAMYST, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a history of fainting.

have low blood pressure.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if CARDAMYST will harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if CARDAMYST passes into your breast milk. You should stop breastfeeding for 12 hours after treatment with CARDAMYST. During this time, pump and throw away your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby after using CARDAMYST.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of CARDAMYST?

CARDAMYST may cause serious side effects, including:

Fainting due to CARDAMYST effects on blood pressure, heart rate, and electrical activity of the heart. CARDAMYST may cause dizziness and fainting, especially in people with a history of fainting and certain heart problems, or people with a history of fainting during an episode of PSVT. Use CARDAMYST while sitting in a safe area where you will not fall if you become dizzy or lightheaded. Lie down if you feel dizzy or lightheaded after using CARDAMYST. If fainting occurs after using CARDAMYST, caregivers should place you on your back and seek medical help.



The most common side effects of CARDAMYST include:

nasal discomfort

nasal congestion

runny nose throat irritation

nosebleed



These are not all of the possible side effects for CARDAMYST. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see the full Prescribing Information

https://milestonepharma.com/etripamilprescribinginformation.pdf for CARDAMYST.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in Phase 3 development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR. https://milestonepharma.com/.

Contact:



Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com