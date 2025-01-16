Micron Biomedical Extends Series A Financing to 33+ Million to Accelerate Commercialization of Needle-Free Therapeutics and Vaccines

$16M extension round led by J2 Ventures and GHIC builds on support from BARDA, CEPI, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others to simplify access to life-saving drugs

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Biomedical , a life science company developing the world’s first needle-free technology for drugs and vaccines that is based on dissolvable microarrays, today announced it secured more than $16 million in a Series A3 financing round, bringing the Series A equity raise total to more than $33 million. J2 Ventures and the Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC) led the round which will expand commercial manufacturing of Micron’s technology.

“There is an urgent global need to move ‘beyond the needle’ when delivering critical medications and vaccines and Micron Biomedical is an industry leader advancing its novel microarray technology across a wide range of disease categories,” said Labeeb Abboud, CEO of GHIC. “Our support of Micron Biomedical is a testament to both our commitment to high impact biomedical innovations that improve global public health and the significant progress Micron Biomedical has demonstrated in addressing access challenges in global health.”

Earlier this month, Micron Biomedical announced progress toward the development of needle-free vaccines against Disease X via a $3.7 million grant from CEPI , recognition of its work toward mRNA-based broad protecting flu vaccine without needles as a $2 million winner of the BARDA Patch Forward competition and plans for the first Phase 2 clinical trial of Micron’s needle-free measles/rubella vaccine via a $7.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation .

“The financial investment, commercialization experience and scientific and technical input of GHIC and J2 Ventures will accelerate our ability to bring needle-free medicines and vaccines to more people who either can’t access them today or prefer to receive them without an injection,” said Steve Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical. “As we build on global demand for and positive data about Micron’s microarray technology for vaccines and drugs, this continued support poises Micron Biomedical to accelerate our commitment to improved health outcomes through better access and convenience.”

Micron Biomedical’s unique needle-free technology rapidly delivers previously injectable-only vaccines and therapeutics via dissolvable microarray compounds that are pressed painlessly into the uppermost layers of skin. Medicines have thermostable properties, reducing or eliminating the need for a cold chain, and can be self-administered with the push of a button while producing no medical sharps waste. Micron’s technology has been recognized for its potential to disrupt vaccine and therapeutic access in hard-to-reach settings and where medicines need to be swiftly delivered and administered–such as in national security applications, military uses, or times of epidemics and pandemics.

“In my 22 years as a physician with the U.S. Military, I have seen first-hand that injectable medicines are one of the most critical elements available in our medical arsenal but logistical challenges related to refrigeration, storage and limited clinicians to administer means that many traditionally-injectable drugs spoil in the field,” said Dr. Matt Goldman, General Partner at J2 Ventures who formerly served as the Chief Medical Officer of the Secretary of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit and led significant vaccine research in the field as part of his work with the U.S. Military. “Micron Biomedical’s thermostable, needle-free technology holds distinct promise to tackle everyday challenges with drug storage, delivery and administration–both in military and civilian applications, and we look forward to supporting Micron into commercialization.” As a part of the current round of financing, Dr. Goldman will join Micron’s board of directors.

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is the leader in dissolvable microarray-based, drug and vaccine administration technology. Micron Biomedical is a clinical-stage life science company on a rapid path to commercializing its proprietary dissolvable, microarray technology. Micron’s technology is designed to improve access and achieve better health outcomes globally through injection-free, painless, and simple and/or self-administration of drugs and vaccines, and by eliminating or reducing the need for cold chain transport and storage, enhancing safety and efficacy, and improving patient compliance. Micron partners with and/or receives funding from private and public entities including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH and the Georgia Research Alliance.

For more information visit www.micronbiomedical.com.