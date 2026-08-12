Metabolon Launches Peak Science Grant Program to Advance Breakthrough Metabolomics Research

Quarterly grant program provides researchers with no-cost access to Metabolon's industry-leading metabolomics platform, scientific expertise, bioinformatics tools, and data interpretation resources

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics solutions advancing life sciences research, diagnostic, therapeutic, and precision medicine applications, today announced the launch of the Metabolon Peak Science Grant Program, a competitive quarterly grant designed to help researchers advance high-impact science through access to Metabolon's industry-leading metabolomics platform, analytical services, bioinformatics tools, data resources, and scientific expertise.

The Peak Science Grant Program reflects Metabolon's commitment to accelerating transformative research by empowering investigators with high-quality metabolomics data and expert scientific guidance. Each quarter, Metabolon will select three finalists and award one winning project a fully funded metabolomics study.

The program is open to researchers seeking to use metabolomics to uncover new biology, strengthen an existing study, support translational discovery, generate preliminary data for future funding, or inform scientific decision-making. Applications are encouraged from researchers in academia and industry working across disease biology, translational research, population health, microbiome research, nutrition, environmental health, and related life science disciplines.

"Metabolomics has the power to reveal biology that other technologies can miss, providing a direct view into phenotype, function, and biochemical activity," said Rohan Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "Through the Peak Science Grant Program, we are helping researchers bring metabolomics into promising studies that can advance discovery, strengthen scientific decision-making, and open new paths for understanding health, disease, and biological systems."

The selected project will receive a Metabolon-supported metabolomics study at no cost. The grant award includes consultation with Metabolon scientists on study design and statistical power, metabolomics analysis of up to 100 qualified samples, comprehensive project deliverables including a standard interpretation report and supporting datasets, access to the Metabolon Integrated Bioinformatics Platform for data analysis and visualization, and scientific guidance for biological interpretation and downstream data analysis.

Finalists will be invited to discuss their proposed project with Metabolon's scientific and business development representatives to confirm feasibility, timelines, sample requirements, and other study details before the final grant award winner is selected. Finalists will also receive a 10% credit for a future Metabolon project.

Applications will be evaluated based on scientific impact, feasibility, and innovation. Reviewers will consider whether the proposed study has the potential to uncover new insights, advance biological understanding, improve scientific decision-making, and demonstrate a creative or novel use of metabolomics. All applications will be reviewed by a panel of senior scientific leaders from Metabolon's R&D, lab operations, and Discovery & Translational Sciences teams.

The submission deadline for the current quarter is September 30, 2026, and for the fourth quarter, December 31, 2026. Applications will be reviewed promptly following each submission deadline.

To learn more or apply for the Metabolon Peak Science Grant Program, please visit https://www.metabolon.com/metabolomics-grant/

About Metabolomics



Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond individual genetic variation, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors, such as drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome, on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

About Metabolon



Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 25 years of experience, 15,000+ projects, 4,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technological, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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