Merz Therapeutics to Present Broad Range of Clinical, Real-World and Mechanistic Data at TOXINS 2026

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Therapeutics, a leading player in neurology-focused specialty pharma, today announced that the company will present more than 20 clinical and non-clinical abstracts and posters spanning spasticity, movement disorders, and neurotoxin science at the TOXINS 2026 8th International Conference, taking place January 14–17, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. These presentations underscore the company’s commitment to addressing unmet needs in neurological disorders.
“Our research reflects a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes through innovation in neurotoxin science,” said Dr. Stefan Albrecht, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Merz Therapeutics. “By presenting these new data at TOXINS 2026, we aim to foster scientific exchange and advance treatment strategies that address real-world challenges for patients and clinicians.”
Merz Therapeutics will share new findings reflecting its continued dedication to advancing neurotoxin science. These include:
Lower Limb Spasticity
-
IncobotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Lower Limb Spasticity in Children and Adolescents with Cerebral Palsy: Evaluation of Lower Limb IncobotulinumtoxinA Efficacy (ELLIE)
Authors: Marta Banach, Iryna Makedonska, Veronika Mykhaylenko, Angelika Hanschmann, Thorin Geister, Andrzej Dekundy
Presenter: Sebastian Schröder, MD (Germany)
Location and Time: Clinical Track 1B – Thursday, 15 January 2026, 17:40 – 17:55 p.m.
Upper Limb Spasticity – Shoulder Management
-
Pathways for diagnosis and multimodal management, including botulinum neurotoxin therapy, in shoulder conditions following central lesions
Authors: Bo Biering-Sørensen, Carlos Cordero-García, Chris Boulias, Damon Hoad, Djamel Bensmail, Franco Molteni, François Genêt, Jörg Wissel, Philippe Marque, Steffen Berweck, Jorge Jacinto
Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026
Cervical Dystonia
-
Real-world Evidence of Longevity of BoNT/A in Cervical Dystonia (RELY-CD)
Authors: Benjamin Wäschle, John Ih Lee, Tristan Kölsche, Robin Jansen, Piotr Sobolewski, Sara Sánchez Valiente, Eva López Valdés, Pablo Mir, Silvia Jesús, Elena Ojeda Lepe, Ewa Papuć, Pilar Sánchez Alonso, Gabriel Salazar, Georg Comes, Holger Stark, Philipp Albrecht
Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026
Pain
-
Evaluating the efficacy and safety of IncobotulinumtoxinA in adults with moderate to severe chronic peripheral neuropathic pain - The Phase 2 PaiNT Study Design
Authors: Nadine Attal, Irena Pulte, Ilona Bicker, Ralf Baron, Nanna B. Finnerup, Thorin L. Geister, Eric Viel
Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026
Immunogenicity and Secondary Treatment Failure
-
A systematic review and meta-analysis of neutralizing antibodies after treatment with abobotulinumtoxinA, incobotulinumtoxinA and onabotulinumtoxinA across multiple indications
Authors: Uwe Walter, Phillipp Albrecht, Warner Carr, Harald Hefter
Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026
-
Secondary treatment failure with abobotulinumtoxinA, incobotulinumtoxinA and onabotulinumtoxinA: A systematic review and meta-analysis
Authors: Uwe Walter, Phillipp Albrecht, Warner Carr, Harald Hefter
Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026
Toxins congress attendees can connect with Merz Therapeutics at the booth to learn more about the company, its pipeline and ongoing research.
About Merz Therapeutics
Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to delivering better outcomes for more patients. With science as its foundation and the patient experience as its focus, the company relentlessly pursues innovative treatments and partnerships to address unmet needs in movement disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients’ quality of life.
Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and is active in more than 80 countries. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company with a 117-year legacy. With passion and purpose, Merz Therapeutics continues to advance care in specialty neurology in ways that benefit both patients and society.
Please visit www.merztherapeutics.com.
