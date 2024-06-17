SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Merz Therapeutics North America

NEWS
Merz Therapeutics to present robust data on XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) at Toxins 2022 Conference in New Orleans, LA
Merz Therapeutics announced today the presentation of data from 10 accepted abstracts on XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) at TOXINS 2022
November 7, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Merz Therapeutics donates $100,000 to support construction of new rehabilitation center at University of North Carolina
Merz Therapeutics announced today its U.S. organization has made a $100,000 donation to the University of North Carolina (UNC) Health Foundation
November 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Merz Therapeutics to present key data on XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) at Toxins 2021 Virtual Conference
18 accepted abstract presentations provide important updates and data on XEOMIN. Abstracts also published in Toxicon, a peer-reviewed interdisciplinary journal on toxins
November 7, 2023
 · 
11 min read
IN THE PRESS
Job Trends
Merz Enters Asset Purchase Agreement With a US-Based Biotech Company
April 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Acorda Therapeutics and Merz Announce Signing of “Stalking Horse” Asset Purchase Agreement
April 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
FDA
FDA Approves Pediatric Indication for XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) for the Treatment of Chronic Sialorrhea
December 21, 2020
 · 
11 min read
AWARDS
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
JOBS