Merz Therapeutics’ Activities at ISPRM 2026 Highlight the Importance of Patient-Centric Management in Upper and Lower Limb Spasticity: From Goal Setting to Optimal Dosing for Better Patient Outcomes

Merz Therapeutics to present 11 abstracts at ISPRM World Congress 2026, highlighting its commitment to improving outcomes for people living with movement disorders

Updated analysis indicates that optimizing botulinum toxin dosing over multiple injection cycles may be an important factor in improving outcomes in people living with limb spasticity, with available clinical data suggesting support for flexible, individualized dosing with incobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN ® )

) Updated meta-analyses examining secondary treatment failure and neutralizing antibodies suggest a potential for sustained long-term treatment response with incobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN®)

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Therapeutics, a leading player in neurology-focused specialty pharma, today announced it will present 11 scientific abstracts at the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (ISPRM) 2026 World Congress. Taking place from May 17th to May 21st in Vancouver, Canada, the presentations will feature key data on optimal dosing strategies, immunogenicity and the potential for sustained long-term treatment response with XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA), underscoring the company's commitment to advancing the science behind durable clinical outcomes in neurorehabilitation.

"Our presence at ISPRM underscores our deep commitment to advancing the science behind improved patient care," said Stefan König, CEO, Merz Therapeutics. "We believe that by furthering the understanding of long-term treatment efficacy, we can empower clinicians to better support people affected in achieving their functional goals. Our patient-centric research complements this by ensuring we never lose sight of the outcomes that truly matter to patients."

Spasticity is a chronic condition requiring long-term management, and treatment success can be influenced by factors such as appropriate dose, injection intervals and the potential for a patient to develop an immune response that reduces efficacy.1-3 The data presented provides clinicians with valuable insights into optimizing patient care, supporting the principle of persisting with treatment while also addressing how a low risk of immunogenicity is crucial for maintaining therapeutic response.

"Treating spasticity is a long-term journey we take together with people affected by the condition,” said Dr. Stefan Albrecht, CSO, Merz Therapeutics. "Our aim is to offer a therapy option that meets people’s needs today and remains a reliable choice for years to come. This research delivers robust data on key aspects such as immunogenicity, an important factor in ensuring treatment durability and sustained effectiveness as patients’ needs evolve over time."

ISPRM congress attendees can connect with Merz Therapeutics at booth 306 to learn more about the company's research and commitment to improving outcomes in people with spasticity and other movement disorders.

Merz Therapeutics presentations at ISPRM 2026

Topic Abstract title Location and Time IncobotulinumtoxinA dose optimization Goal Attainment and Ambulation With Increasing Doses of IncobotulinumtoxinA: A Post Hoc Analysis of the TOWER Study Tuesday, May 19, 2026

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

300 Section Immunogenicity and potential for long-term efficacy with IncobotulinumtoxinA A systematic review and meta-analysis of neutralizing antibodies after treatment with abobotulinumtoxinA, incobotulinumtoxinA and onabotulinumtoxinA across multiple indications Secondary treatment failure with abobotulinumtoxinA, incobotulinumtoxinA and onabotulinumtoxinA: a systematic review and meta-analysis IncobotulinumtoxinA in upper-limb spasticity Improvement in upper limb spasticity patterns in the elderly following treatment with incobotulinumtoxinA: a pooled analysis Tuesday, May 19, 2026

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

300 Section Moderate-to-severe upper limb spasticity patterns in the elderly are improved following treatment with incobotulinumtoxinA: a pooled analysis Tuesday, May 19, 2026

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

300 Section IncobotulinumtoxinA in lower-limb spasticity IncobotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Lower Limb Spasticity in Children and Adolescents with Cerebral Palsy: Evaluation of Lower Limb IncobotulinumtoxinA Efficacy (ELLIE) Paratonia management Botulinum neurotoxin type-A in the treatment of patients with paratonia Digital integration Use of a Smartphone App (iFlexo) to Support Rehabilitation in Post-Stroke Spasticity: A Proof-of-Concept Study Patient and caregiver perspectives in spasticity Measuring spasticity in clinical trials – which endpoints are most relevant to patients? Barriers and facilitators to clinical trial involvement for patients with spasticity Peripheral neuropathic pain Paving the Way for a New Local Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Treatment: Proof-of-concept Clinical Trial with IncobotulinumtoxinA (PaiNT)

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to delivering better outcomes for more patients. With science as its foundation and the patient experience as its focus, the company relentlessly pursues innovative treatments and partnerships to address unmet needs in movement disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients’ quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and is active in more than 80 countries. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company with a more than 115-year legacy. With passion and purpose, Merz Therapeutics continues to advance care in specialty neurology in ways that benefit both patients and society.

Please visit www.merztherapeutics.com.

References:

Shtefan V, Fletcher J, Duclos OA. Causes of Botulinum Toxin Treatment Failure. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2022;15:1045-1049. Published 2022 Jun 7. doi:10.2147/CCID.S363321. Ketchum N, Carda S, O'Dell M, Säterö P, Jacinto J, Deltombe T, Francisco G. Module 4: Optimizing Outcomes in Spasticity Treatment. The Journal of the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine 5(Suppl 1):p S50-S60, June 2022. | DOI: 10.4103/2349-7904.347810. U.Walter, P.Albrecht, W.Carr, and H.Hefter, “Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Secondary Treatment Failure and Immunogenicity With Botulinum Neurotoxin A in Multiple Indications,” European Journal of Neurology 32, no. 8 (2025): e70289, https://doi.org/10.1111/ene.70289

Media Contact:

Merz Therapeutics GmbH

Luke Anthony Mircea-Willats

Global Communications & Strategic Affairs

merztherapeutics@merz.com