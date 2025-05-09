SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Merus to Present at BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

May 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. PT/11:40 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries:
Sherri Spear
Merus N.V.
SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
617-821-3246
s.spear@merus.nl

Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
Director IR/Corp Comms
617-230-4165
k.farren@merus.nl

Europe Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Trends
Recent Federal Actions Put US, Massachusetts Biotech Leadership at Risk: MassBio
May 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
command failed. Business team walk in a line following faulty orders vector
Layoffs
Entrada Cuts 20% of Workforce, Targeting Research Employees
April 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Octagon Winds Down After Deprioritizing Lead Program
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel