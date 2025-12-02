Merck Showcases Data for Alzheimer’s Disease Candidates MK-2214 and MK-1167 at CTAD 2025

Merck granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for MK-2214 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced plans to present first-in-human data for MK-2214 and MK-1167 at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2025 in San Diego, California from Dec. 1-4. In addition, the company announced that MK-2214, a novel candidate targeting the abnormal accumulation and aggregation of tau in the brain, has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drug candidates to treat serious conditions and address an unmet medical need.

Key data being presented:

MK-2214, an investigational novel antibody targeting phosphorylated serine 413 (pS413) tau: First presentation of data from three Phase 1 studies evaluating MK-2214. Two studies assessed the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of a single ascending dose of MK-2214 in healthy volunteers, while a third assessed the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of a multiple ascending dose regimen in individuals with mild cognitive impairment and mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The results from these studies helped inform an ongoing Phase 2 trial of MK-2214 evaluating safety and efficacy, including its effect on certain changes in the brains of people with early Alzheimer’s disease ( NCT07033494

MK-1167, an investigational oral positive allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (α7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor: First presentation of data from a Phase 1 first-in-human study evaluating MK-1167. The trial assessed the effect of single doses of MK-1167 on glutamate metabolism in the prefrontal cortex of healthy adult male volunteers, as measured by 13C-magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The results from this study helped inform dose selection for an ongoing Phase 2 trial of MK-1167 evaluating safety and efficacy, including its effect on memory and mental activity, in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease dementia taking stable donepezil treatment ( NCT06721156

“Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the greatest neurological challenges of our time and yet new insights are providing important new paths to evaluate potential new therapeutic approaches,” said Dr. Mike Egan, vice president, neuroscience, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are pleased to share data showing progress in our pipeline of candidates targeting Alzheimer’s disease at CTAD 2025.”

Details on Merck abstracts at CTAD 2025:

Abstract number and title Date and time P112: Phase 1 studies of MK-2214, a novel antibody targeting pS413 tau, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Poster session Monday, December 1, 2025 (3:00 P.M. PST) - Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (5:30 P.M. PST) P249: MK-1167, a positive allosteric modulator of α7 nicotinic cholinergic receptors: proof-of-biology, dose selection, and clinical trial design. Poster session Wednesday, December 3, 2025 (7:15 A.M. - 5:30 P.M. PST)

MK-2214 is being developed through an agreement with Teijin Pharma.

About Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder and the most common cause of dementia, in which people lose memory, thinking skills and the ability to live independently. Alzheimer’s disease affects approximately seven million people in the U.S., with this number estimated to grow to 14 million by 2060. Recent progress in the area of human genetics in addition to advanced technology and screening tools is helping us better understand pathology in the brain and fueling innovative research in Alzheimer’s.

Merck in Neuroscience

At Merck, we are committed to discovering and developing novel therapeutics for a variety of diseases involving the nervous system, which remain among today’s most significant medical challenges. Our research is focused on investigating the complexities of central and peripheral nervous system disorders to treat, slow progression or prevent disease.

