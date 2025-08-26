Memgen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Combination Cohort of MEM-288 Plus Docetaxel in Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Study designed to assess safety and antitumor activity; data intended to inform a planned randomized Phase 2 study

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic immunotherapy for solid tumors, today announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1 combination cohort evaluating intratumoral MEM-288 plus standard-of-care docetaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“Dosing the first patient in this combination cohort marks an important milestone for the MEM-288 program,” said Mark Cantwell, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Memgen. “Docetaxel remains a backbone in the second-line setting, yet outcomes are still disappointing, with median overall survival typically less than one year. Combining intratumoral MEM-288 with chemotherapy has strong biological rationale. Our goal with this study is to improve the depth and durability of response and, ultimately, deliver a clinically meaningful improvement over the current standard of care for patients facing significant unmet need.”

“This clinical trial with MEM-288 represents a promising new immunotherapy approach for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who currently have very limited treatment options,” said Andreas Saltos, M.D., principal investigator of the study and associate member of the Thoracic Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center. “Based on encouraging early data, MEM-288 has the potential to provide more durable tumor control. The launch of this trial is the result of close collaboration between Memgen and Moffitt, including translational research by Dr. Amer Beg, a senior member in Immunology at Moffitt Cancer Center, highlighting MEM-288’s potential as a potent cancer immunotherapy.”

Part 1C of Memgen’s Phase 1 program is an open-label cohort evaluating intratumoral MEM-288 plus standard-of-care docetaxel in adults with advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose disease has progressed after first-line immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Endpoints include safety and tolerability (adverse events) and preliminary antitumor activity—objective response rate, disease control rate, progression-free survival, and overall survival—plus exploratory biomarker analyses. Results will establish the recommended Phase 2 dose and inform a planned randomized Phase 2 trial of MEM-288 plus docetaxel. For details, including eligibility, see ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05076760).

In 2025, an estimated 226,650 people in the United States will be diagnosed with lung cancer. NSCLC is the most common subtype, accounting for about 87% of cases. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., responsible for about 1 in 5 cancer deaths annually.

About MEM-288

MEM-288 is an investigational oncolytic immunotherapy engineered to prime dendritic cells, activate effector T cells, and inflame the tumor microenvironment—conditions that promote immunogenic tumor cell lysis. Extensive preclinical and clinical research also supports combining MEM-288 with other therapeutic classes, including standard chemotherapies (e.g., docetaxel), antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), and immune checkpoint inhibitors. In earlier clinical experience, MEM-288 produced clinically meaningful tumor reductions in patients with advanced NSCLC refractory to standard therapies. Notably, multiple patients experienced durable responses to subsequent chemotherapy rechallenge after receiving MEM-288, supporting evaluation of MEM-288 with chemotherapy in this Part 1C cohort.

About Memgen

Memgen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapy for patients with solid tumors. The company’s lead program, MEM-288, is being evaluated across multiple settings and combinations to improve outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers with high unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.memgenbio.com.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

media@memgenbio.com

Clinical Trial/Patient Inquiries

clinical@memgenbio.com