MegaGen and BIOLASE Invest Nearly $1 Million to Expand Manufacturing Infrastructure at Corona, California Facility

Investment supports expanded production capacity, cleanroom construction, fiber and laser room upgrades, and long-term supply stability for Waterlase and Epic dental laser technologies.

Investment Purpose Facility Focus Market Model Core Message Nearly $1 million dollar Corona construction project investment summary Increase manufacturing capacity, quality systems support and supply stability Laser room, fiber room, cleanroom, warehouse, product/material flow and employee spaces MegaGen-led global sales expansion; MegaGen America-led U.S. support Long-term commitment to innovation, quality continuity and clinical laser adoption

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. and CORONA, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, a MegaGen company and global leader in dental laser technology, today announced a significant investment in its Corona, California manufacturing operations, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to production capacity, quality, supply stability and continued innovation in dental laser care.

The Corona construction project represents a nearly $1 million dollar investment in manufacturing infrastructure, including demolition and new construction for production-support spaces, cleanroom construction, laser room and fiber room improvements, product and material warehouse enhancements, wall finishing upgrades, and expanded employee spaces including cafeteria, changing room and lunchroom areas.

This significant investment in advanced equipment and manufacturing capabilities is intended not only to increase production capacity to meet growing demand, but also to support scalable operations and uphold BIOLASE's commitment to quality, reliability, and manufacturing excellence for years to come.

In addition to enhancing manufacturing capacity and operational efficiency, the investment supports a broader strategic vision following BIOLASE's integration into the MegaGen family. The initiative further strengthens the Corona facility's role as a hub for scientific innovation and advanced manufacturing, while expanding global access to BIOLASE laser technologies through MegaGen's international distribution network and clinical education infrastructure.

Outside the United States, MegaGen is expected to take the lead in sales operations for BIOLASE laser technologies, with additional human and material resources allocated to strengthen market development, distributor support, clinical onboarding, and training. In the United States, beginning July 1, 2026, BIOLASE's commercial operations, including sales, customer support, and training activities, will be supported by MegaGen America and its expanded U.S. commercial organization, enhancing local capabilities and responsiveness while maintaining the high standards of product quality and customer experience that customers know and trust.





"Southern California has been an important technology center for BIOLASE for decades, and we are investing here because the next era of dental laser innovation requires both world-class science and disciplined manufacturing execution," said Jung Hwan Lim, COO, Sr. Vice President, BIOLASE. "This project strengthens our ability to support clinicians with the quality, reliability and continuity they expect from Waterlase and Epic laser technologies."

BIOLASE's Waterlase all-tissue laser systems and Epic diode laser systems are used by clinicians to support a broad range of dental procedures and patient care models. With the Corona facility improvements, the company is investing in the manufacturing backbone required to support dentists, specialists, distributors and training partners as laser adoption continues to expand.

The Corona facility investment also reflects MegaGen's broader commitment to combining clinical insight, rapid innovation and disciplined manufacturing execution across its global dental technology portfolio. By aligning BIOLASE's laser engineering and manufacturing capabilities with MegaGen's commercial, education and service network, the companies aim to help more clinicians seamlessly integrate advanced laser technology into everyday dental care.





"This is about more than construction," said Brian Park, Director of Strategic Planning, BIOLASE. "It is about creating the infrastructure, educational pathways and market support needed to make proven dental laser technology more accessible and easier for dentists to adopt with confidence."

The construction program is part of BIOLASE and MegaGen's ongoing effort to raise the bar on quality, reliability and service continuity for clinicians in the United States and around the world.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus®, and Epic® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE MG LLC.



For updates and information on BIOLASE and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/biolase_official, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase/.

About BIOLASE



BIOLASE, a MegaGen company, is a medical device company and global leader in dental laser technology. The company develops, manufactures and markets proprietary dental laser systems, including the Waterlase and Epic families of laser technologies, designed to help dental professionals deliver precise, minimally invasive and patient-friendly care.

About MegaGen Implant



MegaGen Implant is a global dental technology company known for clinician-driven implant systems, digital dentistry solutions, clinical education and service innovation. Together with BIOLASE, MegaGen is working to unite advanced implant, laser and digital technologies to support clinicians and improve patient care worldwide.

Media Contact



Denise Arterberry



Marketing Manager, BIOLASE



darterberry@biolase.com



949.226.8190

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SOURCE BIOLASE