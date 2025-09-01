Medtronic executives to speak at upcoming September 2025 investor conferences

GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference



Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. CDT)



Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, and Thierry Piéton, Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Monday, September 8, 2025, at 4:50 p.m. EDT (3:50 p.m. CDT).



Thierry Piéton, Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company.

2025 Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit



Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT)



Greg Smith, Medtronic executive vice president, enterprise operations, will answer questions on the company.

BofA Global Research Global Healthcare Conference 2025



Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 2:10 p.m. BST (8:10 a.m. CDT)



Thierry Piéton, Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company.

A live webcast for each session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Investors Events link at: http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic



