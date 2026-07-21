Medline strengthens California distribution network with new 1 million-square-foot facility in Perris

Cutting-edge distribution center to reinforce Medline's supply chain resilience in California

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) has announced plans to open a new distribution center in Perris, Calif. The approximately 1 million-square-foot facility represents another company investment in its California and overall distribution network, adding capacity and operational flexibility to support healthcare providers across the state.

"This investment marks another step in the continued growth of our California distribution network," said Jim Eveland, vice president of regional operations at Medline. "The additional capacity in Perris enhances the flexibility and resiliency of our supply chain while reinforcing our commitment to healthcare providers across the state."

This expansion comes as Medline continues its recovery and customer-support efforts following the June 11 fire at its Tracy, Calif., distribution center. On July 6, Medline announced that it secured more than 1.6 million square feet of new distribution space in Northern California, reflecting the company's continued focus on maintaining service for healthcare providers across the state. Between this announcement and the addition of Perris, Medline's California distribution center footprint is expected to reach nearly 5 million square feet by mid-2027. These new facilities are expected to house many of the same technologies already in use at other Medline facilities.

"This new center reflects our continued focus on building a more resilient and responsive supply chain," said Sherry Yeom, vice president of regional acute care field sales at Medline. "Perris will add capacity, automation and regional flexibility that help us respond to California customers' needs."

"We are thrilled to welcome Medline to Perris," said Perris Mayor Michael Vargas. "This investment brings new jobs, supports economic growth and demonstrates confidence in our community. Medline's commitment to innovation and service makes them an outstanding addition to Perris, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

IDI Logistics, a developer and operator of logistics real estate, is leading development of the Perris site.

"We could not be more thrilled to have formed this strategic partnership with Medline and believe they will be an impactful and thoughtful corporate citizen in the city of Perris for many years to come," said Charlie McPhee, senior vice president and regional director, west region, for IDI Logistics.

To learn more about Medline's distribution center network, visit https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/warehouses/.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

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SOURCE Medline