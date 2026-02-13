SUBSCRIBE
MEDIPOST Inc. Submits IND Amendment With U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Initiate Phase III Trial

February 13, 2026 
Submission marks key step in study of mesenchymal stem cell therapy to treat symptomatic cartilage defects in patients with knee osteoarthritis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDIPOST Inc., a biotechnology company developing allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell therapies for inflammation-driven degenerative diseases, announced today that it has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the initiation of a Phase III clinical trial evaluating its investigational cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis. 



MEDIPOST’s investigational therapy is an umbilical cord blood-derived allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy designed to treat symptomatic cartilage defects in patients with knee osteoarthritis. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

“Submitting this IND amendment marks an important step toward advancing our U.S. clinical program,” said Edward Ahn, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of MEDIPOST Inc. “Knee osteoarthritis continues to place a significant burden on patients, with limited treatment options that address the underlying disease. Through this study, our focus is on generating rigorous clinical evidence that could support a new treatment approach for people living with this condition.”

Knee osteoarthritis remains a leading cause of pain and loss of mobility, highlighting the need for therapies that go beyond symptom management. MEDIPOST’s planned Phase III study is intended to further evaluate the potential role of regenerative cell therapy in addressing this unmet need.

“Filing an IND amendment reflects our long-term commitment to advancing science that has the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients,” Ahn added.

ABOUT MEDIPOST INC.
MEDIPOST Inc. is a biotechnology company developing allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell therapies for inflammation-driven and degenerative diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of regenerative medicine built on its proprietary stem cell technology platform with a focus on scalable, off-the-shelf therapeutic approaches. Learn more at www.medi-post.com.


