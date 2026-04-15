Medicus Pharma to Present New Teverelix Data at AACE 2026 Demonstrating Long-Acting Hormone Suppression

Updated Safety, Efficacy, and Clinical Data Supports Teverelix as Potentially the First Long-Acting Injectable GnRH Antagonist Across Multiple Indications in Women’s Health

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company"), a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets, today announced it will present new Phase 1 clinical data on Teverelix, its investigational long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist, at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology Annual Meeting 2026 (AACE 2026) on April 22-24th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Teverelix is being developed for hormone-driven conditions, with potential applications in women’s health, including endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

Faisal Mehmud, MD, MRCP, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, will present the poster, titled “Evaluation of Teverelix, a Long-Acting GnRH Antagonist: Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Bone Turnover and Safety in Two Phase I Studies in Healthy Female Volunteer.” The poster session will be on April 24th at 11:40 AM PT.

The poster presentation will highlight findings derived from two Phase I studies (TEVERELIX HFV1 and HFV2) conducted in Germany, enrolling a total of 48 healthy premenopausal women evaluating single-dose subcutaneous administration of Teverelix.

Key Clinical Findings:

Predictable, dose-dependent estradiol suppression

Teverelix demonstrated consistent and reversible suppression of estradiol (E2), with some subjects reaching levels within the clinically relevant Barbieri therapeutic window (~30-50 pg/mL), supporting the potential for efficacy with improved tolerability. Long-acting pharmacokinetics supporting infrequent dosing. PK profile consistent with a depot formulation, with rapid initial absorption and sustained exposure, supporting the potential for infrequent dosing strategies. Rapid initial absorption (Tmax ~0.5-2 hours) Sustained exposure with a secondary peak at 1–3 weeks Terminal half-life of approximately 14-23 days

Teverelix demonstrated consistent and reversible suppression of estradiol (E2), with some subjects reaching levels within the clinically relevant Barbieri therapeutic window (~30-50 pg/mL), supporting the potential for efficacy with improved tolerability. Favorable bone turnover profile

Bone biomarkers (DPD and NTx) remained within normal ranges with ≤10% change at Day 29.

Bone biomarkers (DPD and NTx) remained within normal ranges with ≤10% change at Day 29. Well tolerated with acceptable safety profile

No unexpected safety signals observed across both studies.

The Company believes these Phase I findings provide a strong mechanistic and pharmacologic foundation for patient-based studies supporting long-acting dosing strategies across indications, which may enable a platform-based development strategy spanning multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information and to view the Company’s abstract, visit the AACE 2026 website here.

https://aace2026.d365.events/education/posters/41c0e4cf-130f-46be-8910-0d7a1b2a8dc1

Strategic Expansion: Precision Medicine Approach in Women’s Health

The Company is exploring the development of Teverelix into symptomatic endometriosis, a high-burden, estrogen-dependent condition with significant unmet need.

This program is being planned to be developed in collaboration with Omics Labs in the United Arab Emirates, utilizing a genomics-enabled clinical development strategy designed to optimize patient selection and therapeutic response.

Key elements of this approach may include:

Hormonal pathway profiling to characterize disease biology at the individual patient level

to characterize disease biology at the individual patient level Biomarker-driven patient stratification to identify patients most likely to benefit

to identify patients most likely to benefit Precision-informed clinical trial design aimed at improving signal detection and development efficiency



Notably, no long-acting injectable GnRH antagonists are currently approved for endometriosis, positioning Teverelix as a potential first long-acting injectable therapy in women’s health.

For further information, contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

Company’s key therapeutics assets are:

SkinJect™, a novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on non-melanoma skin diseases, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and Gorlin Syndrome, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome, collectively representing a ~$2 billion market opportunity.

Teverelix®, a next generation GnRH antagonist is a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate, collectively representing a ~$6 billion market opportunity.

The Company is actively engaged in following collaborations:

Skinject™ Platform Expansion

In August 2025, the Company announced its entry into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Helix Nanotechnologies, Inc. (HelixNano), a Boston-based biotech company focused on developing a proprietary advanced mRNA platform, in respect of their shared mutual interest in the development or commercial arrangement contemplated by the MoU. The MoU is non-binding and shall not be construed to obligate either party to proceed with a joint venture or any further development or commercial arrangement, unless and until definitive agreements are executed, and there can be no assurance that such definitive agreements will be executed.

The Company is exploring co-development of thermostable infectious disease vaccines combining HelixNano’s proprietary mRNA technology with the Medicus microneedle array delivery platform.

Patient Access and Advocacy

In October 2025, the Company announced a strategic collaboration with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance (GSA) to advance compassionate access to SkinJect for patients suffering from Gorlin Syndrome, also known as nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome.

In collaboration with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance, Medicus is pursuing an Expanded Access IND program to provide Gorlin Syndrome patients with multiple or inoperable BCCs access to SkinJect™, the Company’s investigational D-MNAs, under physician supervision.

AI Enabled Clinical Development

In December 2025, the Company signed a non-binding letter of intent to collaborate with Reliant AI Inc., a decision-intelligence company specializing in generative AI for the life sciences, to develop an AI-driven clinical data analytics platform to support capital-efficient and time-efficient clinical development through data-driven dynamic clinical-site selection, pharmacodynamic (PD) informed patient stratification, and enrollment forecasting. The initial phase of the collaboration is expected to support the upcoming Teverelix clinical study planned for 2026. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed collaboration will proceed as contemplated.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. "Forward-looking information" is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, statements regarding the Company’s leadership and prospects, the collaboration with GSA including the potential benefits thereof for GSA, those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome and Medicus (including as it relates to the development of SkinJect™), ability to be approved for the Expanded Access IND Program to enable those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome to access SkinJect™ under physician-supervised treatment protocols, the development of Teverelix and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix for AURr, high CV risk prostate cancer, women’s health indications like endometriosis, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the MOU, including the potential signing of definitive agreements between Medicus and HelixNano and the development of thermostable infectious diseases vaccines by combining HelixNano’s proprietary mRNA vaccine platform with Medicus’s proprietary microneedle array (MNA) delivery platform, the Company’s aim to fast-track the clinical development program and convert the SKNJCT-003 exploratory clinical trial into a pivotal clinical trial, and approval from the FDA and the timing thereof, including with respect to the Company’s submission for approval in the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program, plans and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of SkinJect through SKNJCT-003 and SKNJCT-004, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the Company’s expectations regarding reported efficacy findings, the overall response rate and potential changes thereto, and whether there will be material changes to its reported SKNJCT-003 topline results and to secure an EOP2 meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2026, entry into definitive documents with Reliant and the expected terms thereof, engaging in proposed Medicus-sponsored studies currently contemplated in the Reliant non-binding letter of intent and the expected benefits thereof, the expansion of SKNJCT-003 into the United Kingdom and the potential benefits therefrom, the advancement of the SKNJCT-004 study and the potential results of and benefits of such study. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", “on track”, “aim”, "might", "will", "will likely result", “could,” “designed,” "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target", “potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.