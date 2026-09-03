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Medicenna to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2026 | 
2 min read

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines targeting cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases, announced today that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 16th, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time)
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Kennedy II, 4th Floor
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ec40c06f-f3c7-49b3-b333-fd37aaf69bc9

Webcast and replay information for this event will also be available on the investor relations section of Medicenna’s website on the Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Dr. Fahar Merchant, please register for the conference or contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing engineered cytokine therapies designed to selectively engage the immune system to treat cancer. The Company’s most advanced program, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), is a targeted IL-4 Empowered Superkine that has been evaluated in more than 130 patients across five clinical trials, including a Phase 2b study in recurrent glioblastoma. Bizaxofusp has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation in the United States and Europe. Medicenna is also advancing MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine designed to selectively activate cancer-fighting immune cells, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study and the Phase 1b NEO-CYT study. The Company is also developing MDNA113, a targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bifunctional immunotherapy for solid tumors using its proprietary BiSKIT and T-MASK platforms.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

This news release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by
reference in this new release.

Investor/Company Contact:

Daniel Scarr
Director, Corporate Development
Medicenna Therapeutics
ir@medicenna.com


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